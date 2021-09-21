Volusia County's Redistricting Process To Involve Community

DeLand, FL - The detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 census is now in the hands of the Volusia County Council (VCC) and Volusia County School Board (VCSB). The VCSB and VCSB are each divided into five districts with members being elected from each of these districts. The districts are redrawn every ten years, using the population information available from the Census Bureau. Partisan issues are not included in the decision-making process.