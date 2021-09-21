CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juneau, AK

Tuesday, September 21st: Ranked choice voting. Brewfest 2021. Battle of the Burgers.

By Rhonda McBride
ktoo.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most Alaskan voters, ranked choice voting is like a big mystery box. What is it? How does it work? Will it change Alaska politics? So many unknowns. But on Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Professor Benjamin Reilly from the University of Western Australia will try to answer those questions. He’s this week’s speaker at UAS’s Egan lecture series on Friday. Reilly will talk about his country’s experience with ranked choice voting, a system it’s had for more than a century.

www.ktoo.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alaska State
Alaska Food & Drinks
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
Juneau, AK
Lifestyle
Juneau, AK
Government
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burgers#Food Drink#Brewfest 2021#Alaskan#Uas#Covid#Capital Brewfest#Ktoo Juneau 104 3#Ktoo Org

Comments / 0

Community Policy