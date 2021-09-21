Tuesday, September 21st: Ranked choice voting. Brewfest 2021. Battle of the Burgers.

For most Alaskan voters, ranked choice voting is like a big mystery box. What is it? How does it work? Will it change Alaska politics? So many unknowns. But on Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Professor Benjamin Reilly from the University of Western Australia will try to answer those questions. He’s this week’s speaker at UAS’s Egan lecture series on Friday. Reilly will talk about his country’s experience with ranked choice voting, a system it’s had for more than a century.