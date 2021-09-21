CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Ronaldo Passes Messi on Forbes' List of Highest-Paid Soccer Players

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6JWm_0c3QqiDx00

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to earn $125 million from on-field earnings and endorsements this year.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps on winning—or earning, at the very least.

Forbes announced that the Manchester United star has passed Lionel Messi as the world's highest-paid soccer player with earnings of roughly $125 million. Ronaldo, who is the first team-sport athlete ever to make more than $1 billion in pre-tax career earnings, earns $70 million in wages and a whopping $55 million from endorsement deals.

Bolstered by his own brand of perfume, underwear, eyewear, hotels and gyms, Ronaldo only trails Conor McGregor ($158 million), Roger Federer ($90 million), LeBron James ($65 million) and Tiger Woods ($60 million) in off-field earnings, according to Forbes .

Despite a new three-year endorsement deal with Budweiser, Messi drops into second at $110 million after his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain , where he earns less in on-field earnings than the $97 million he did last season at Barcelona. Still, his $75 million in on-field earnings ties him with PSG teammate Neymar as soccer's top on-field earner, comparable to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who had the most on-field earnings of any athlete in the world last year at $97.5 million.

Neymar, who comes in at third on the list at $95 million, also makes more than Ronaldo on the field but pales in comparison to Ronaldo's endorsements. The Brazilian star left Nike for Puma following accusations of sexual assault from a Nike employee but saw his endorsements grow when he logged off TikTok to sign an exclusive deal to make video content for Triller.

PSG currently holds three of the world's four highest-paid players with Kylian Mbappé earning $43 million a year. However, the 22-year-old FIFA cover star has refused to sign a new contract at PSG that would've seen his earnings of $28 million nearly triple with rumors of a future move to Real Madrid still swirling .

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah fills out the top five at $41 million. But perhaps the most surprising name on the list comes seventh in former Barcelona star Andrés Iniesta. The 37-year-old signed a two-year contract extension with Japanese club Vissel Kobe in the spring, which saw his on-field earnings jump to $31 million.

More Soccer Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Lionel Messi's Champions League debut for PSG: First start ends in surprise draw

Lionel Messi's debut for Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League didn't exactly go the way Messi or his club had hoped. Messi started the match alongside superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but the star trio couldn't help their side get past Club Brugge, which held PSG to a 1-1 tie in Belgium.
UEFA
thequakercampus.org

Messi and Ronaldo’s New Look on the Field

Summertime always brings amazing and surprising transfers in the world of soccer. This is when teams go out to look for players that will help them with their respective leagues’s upcoming season. This transfer season was like no other, with, arguably, the biggest thing to happen in years: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo moving clubs in the same transfer window for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
talesbuzz.com

Lionel Messi’s Champions League debut for PSG: Live score, updates, highlights

All eyes will be on Bruges, Belgium, where we’ll finally see Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the field at the same time as Paris Saint-Germain opens UEFA Champions League group play against Club Brugge. The star trio is in the starting lineup for the current French league leaders.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Mohamed Salah
AFP

Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG

It was the moment the fan had really been waiting for ever since Lionel Messi was unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player nearly two months ago. Now he is up and running in Paris and the crowd at the Parc des Princes, who will not forget their evening, will hope it was just the first goal of many.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Budweiser#Psg#Cowboys#Brazilian#Puma#Tiktok#Real Madrid#Japanese#Vissel Kobe#Second Ligue 1
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

James Rodriguez in talks with Qatar club as player looks to seal a move away from Everton a year after becoming their highest paid player

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez is currently in talks with an “unnamed Qatari club” to discuss his future this season. The midfielder has not played for the Premie League side, since Rafa Benitez took over the managerial role this season. James joined Everton from Real Madrid in 2019, to reunite with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
FIFA
Sporting News

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Ones To Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi top the list

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the list of players who were named among the stars in FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition's new Ones to Watch series on Ultimate Team. EA Sports is celebrating the biggest deals of the summer transfer window with an item that will upgrade FUT players based on their real-world performances over the course of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Once Again Football's Highest Paid Star

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved back ahead of Lionel Messi on the list of highest paid footballers, after Messi's move to PSG from Barcelona decreased his earnings. Ronaldo and Messi are so inexorably linked that it was almost inevitable the Portugal forward would end up returning to Manchester United just weeks after the Argentina star left Barca.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Lionel Messi no longer world’s top paid footballer, and Barcelona no longer have any players in the top 10

Lionel Messi is no longer the world’s top paid player, according to Forbes, having taken a paycut to join Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. The world’s best player was also the best paid player for years at FC Barcelona, but things were sure to change. He was ready to accept a much lower offer to remain at the Camp Nou, although he ultimately did not due to salary cap issues.
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AC Milan of Serie A will host defending La Liga champion Atlético Madrid in Champions League action Tuesday. Live stream AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!. AC Milan enters the match sitting in second on the Serie A table with 16 points....
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacks Alex Ferguson’s knack for creating a siege mentality

“No excuses,” said David de Gea, around the time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was making several. Perhaps it sums up the attitudes of a rejuvenated goalkeeper and a beleaguered manager. The Norwegian’s trademark sunny disposition has been replaced by an unnecessary obsession with officials and officiating.Solskjaer’s optimism can be endearing, his almost child-like love of United infectious. He is not a natural moaner, almost certainly not the manager who usually puts in most calls to Mike Riley. Yet gripes about the penalties United were not awarded in previous games (thanks, it was implied, to Jurgen Klopp) were replaced with a lament...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

10 highest paid players in Serie A currently

The Italian league is home to some of the best players in the World, with most recently Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the league for three years until he left for Manchester United this season. Despite losing one of the star attractions in world football, Serie A continues to enjoy a huge fan following from all over the world.
SOCCER
AFP

Koeman seeks extra time as Barca get set for Benfica

Ronald Koemanâs future as Barcelona coach may already be decided but the outcome of the next two games, starting with Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, could buy him some extra time. Three matches without a win and a press conference in which Koeman cancelled questions and demanded support felt more like the final week of a tenure about to be brought to an end. A goalless draw away at Cadiz ended with Gerard Pique playing up front and while Pique called for calm after the game, the club captain also shied away from backing his coach. "The club has been on the crest of a wave for many years and we are not used to this," Pique said. "We all need to make an effort to give stability. We can complain or pull in the right direction. Let's not look for friction because this doesn't help anyone."
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy