Here's why the Fed won't announce tapering this week

By By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
WTHI
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve is unlikely to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal this week as the recovery has run into some roadblocks. Most notably: the Delta variant. Mere weeks ago, investors were convinced the central bank would announce a tapering of its massive pandemic stimulus program at its September meeting, which began Tuesday. But some somber economic data, including a very disappointing jobs report and changes in consumer sentiment on the back of rising Covid-19 cases, have pushed back expectations for the taper timeline.

MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
Jerome Powell
WTHI

Inflation isn't over yet. Here's when we should finally see lower prices

Posted By: Opinion by Dana M. Peterson for CNN Business Perspectives. High costs for everything, from food and gasoline to automobiles and airline tickets, have made the pandemic that much more difficult for US consumers. So of course, many were relieved to see that consumer prices rose by less than expected in August. But this unfortunately isn't the beginning of the end of inflation for American households. In fact, consumers may not see lower prices until the latter half of 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Powell: Some bottlenecks sparking inflation have gotten worse

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that some of the supply-side bottlenecks behind the surge in inflation have "gotten worse." "Look at the car companies, look at the ships with the anchors down outside of Los Angeles. This is really a mismatch between demand and supply, we need those supply blockages to alleviate, to abate, before inflation can come down," Powell said, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. The Fed projects that inflation will come down and most of the gains in inflation are coming from a very small category of items, Powell added.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Yellen warns delay in raising debt limit will slow economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is sounding an urgent call for Congress to raise the government's borrowing limit, a day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill that would have done so. Yellen is testifying Tuesday to the Senate Banking Committee at a hearing to update Congress on the impact of the vast financial support programs the government enacted after the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy 18 months ago. If the debt limit isn't raised by Oct. 18, Yellen warned, “the full faith and credit of the United States would be impaired, and our country would likely face a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

What The Debt Ceiling And Fed Tapering Could Mean For Interest Rate Markets

The debt ceiling debate in Congress is becoming louder, and markets are beginning to price a premium on U.S. debt by the end of the year. The Treasury is spending down its cash holdings by $1.5 trillion, the lowest level in recent times. The Federal Reserve reverse repo activity is at an all-time high to mop up the Treasury’s cash spending. In November, the Treasury could reduce its record level of coupon issuance, and the Federal Reserve is considering tapering its asset purchases potentially around this same time.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Fed's Evans: U.S. economy "close" to meeting bond taper threshold

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is close to having met the Federal Reserve’s bar for beginning to reduce its bond purchase program and will meet it soon if job gains continue, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday, the latest policymaker to back the central bank’s step away from pandemic-era crisis policies.
BUSINESS

