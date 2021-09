Liverpool picked up a second straight win in the Champions League on Tuesday night, beating Porto 5-1 in Group B.The Reds were largely on top from early on and took the lead less than 20 minutes in, Mohamed Salah gleefully accepting a gift two yards out after goalkeeper Diogo Costa failed to hold onto Curtis Jones’ shot.Their dominance only increased from there, but Jones and Diogo Jota spurned several efforts between them before Sadio Mane tapped in a second after a fine low cross from James Milner.After the break the chances kept coming and Salah scored his second after great...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO