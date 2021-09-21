Viewpoints: The Tyranny of Traffic

When considering proposed development projects, traffic is almost surely the impact that the Town Council and the public at large weigh most heavily. We know that one of the reasons that folks move here is to escape the traffic and congestion of bigger cities. Long-time residents harken back to when Chapel Hill was much smaller in size and population – when there were fewer cars on the roads. The result of all this attention to traffic is that much of our consideration of new projects centers on making things better for drivers. But does that best serve the whole community? What is the trade-off?