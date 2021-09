*All results from games played on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (47-69) SYRACUSE 12, WORCESTER 4 (BOX) Syracuse took the lead in the second thanks to home runs by Travis Blankenhorn and Martin Cervenka and never looked back, winning the game and their series against the Red Sox affiliate. Syracuse used seven pitchers on the afternoon, which might be a high this season if I cared enough to look, with Jerad Eickhoff getting the start and Roel Ramirez notching the save. Mark Vientos only had one hit in his five trips to the plate on the day, but he made it count by lacing a double into left, making three of his six Triple-A hits for extra bases.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO