Chelsea Wolfe Shares Tour Doc Featuring a Joni Mitchell Cover and a New Song
Chelsea Wolfe has shared a video that gives us a look inside the tour that supported her 2019 album Birth of Violence. The Bobby Cochran–directed documentary details how Birth of Violence came to be, explaining the healing that writing these songs and spending time with her acoustic guitar brought her. “Finding a place to call home while in constant motion,” Wolfe states in the film, which also features her cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock” and a new song called “Green Altar.”floodmagazine.com
