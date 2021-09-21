CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four bodies found on Polish-Belarus border as spat over migrant crisis worsens

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people have died on Poland’s border with Belarus in recent days, amid accusations that the Belarusian government is funneling migrants to the European Union’s eastern border in retaliation over western sanctions. Three people were found dead on the Polish side of the border after suffering from hypothermia, Polish authorities...

spectrumlocalnews.com

EU official: No dealing with 'desperate' Lukashenko

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union stands firm on its regime of sanctions against Belarus’ authoritarian president who is “pushing” migrants into the EU out of “desperation,” a senior official from the bloc said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko “is not a...
POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Andrzej Duda
AFP

Poland plans to extend border emergency despite migrant deaths

Poland's interior minister on Monday asked for a state of emergency along the border with Belarus to be extended for 60 days as the EU slammed migrant deaths on that stretch and demanded explanations from Warsaw. "I will recommend to the government the extension of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference.
IMMIGRATION
abc17news.com

Iraqi migrant dies near Belarus border, death toll up to 5

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish border guards say an Iraqi migrant has died near Poland’s border with Belarus and another has been hospitalized with COVID-19. The death raises to five the number of fatalities among migrants trying to cross from Belarus into Poland through a wooded area. Poland’s government says its task is to guard the European Union’s frontier against migrant crossings that are allegedly organized by the Belarussian government. But it is refusing EU suggestions that the bloc’s border agency Frontex assist in that effort. EU officials are planning a visit to the border to check the situation on the ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY
charlottestar.com

Poland Reports Fourth Migrant Death In Belarus Border Area In Days

The Polish border guard service says an Iraqi migrant has died near the country's frontier with Belarus, the fourth such death in the area over the past week amid a surge in illegal migration across the European Union's eastern flank that officials accuse Minsk of fueling. In Brussels, the EU...
IMMIGRATION
Birmingham Star

Three Migrants Crossing Into Poland From Belarus Found Dead

Three people who were trying to illegally cross into Poland from Belarus were found dead near the border, Poland's Border Patrol said on September 19. Another eight migrants were saved the same day by Polish emergency workers after they got stuck in a swamp as they tried to cross the border.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Czech, Hungarian leaders warn of Afghan migration

The prime minister of Hungary on Wednesday brought his anti-immigration views to the Czech Republic, where a fellow leader has made migration a major campaign topic before the country's general election next week. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Hungary's Viktor Orban shared their views during a meeting in a northern Czech city. Orban called illegal migration a threat to the future of countries in Central Europe Orban said he expected “millions” of refugees from Afghanistan to try to reach the European Union as part of a new mass migration wave.Babis, an admirer of Orban’s hardline policies, said his...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Belarus Leader: Change Constitution to Prevent Opposition From Taking Power

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called on Tuesday for changes to the constitution that would prevent an opposition movement that rose up against him in mass street protests last year from taking power, the state news agency Belta reported. President since 1994, Lukashenko has touted constitutional reform as...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Evoking WW2, EU Commission chief urges Kosovo-Serbia reconciliation

PRISTINA (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief executive urged Kosovo and Serbia on Wednesday to overcome a mounting border dispute and recommit to mediated talks in Brussels, saying that as a German national she understood the challenges of reconciliation after conflict. NATO troops stepped up patrols in Kosovo on Monday...
POLITICS
renfrewtoday.ca

Gallant says soldiers turned away at restaurants

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant says restauranteurs have reported being required to deny entry to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel. Gallant says soldiers do not receive their COVID-19 shots through the provincial system and receive their healthcare directly from the Federal Government. The local MP says women and men in uniform...
POLITICS
AFP

Top EU court cancels Morocco trade deals over W. Sahara

The EU's top court on Wednesday cancelled two trade deals with Morocco, for agricultural products and fish from disputed Western Sahara, after a case brought by the Polisaro independence movement. The court "annuls the (European) Council decisions concerning, first, the agreement between the European Union and Morocco amending the tariff preferences granted by the European Union to products of Moroccan origin and, second, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement," the EU's Court of Justice said in a statement. The accords will remain in place for two months in order to "preserve the European Unionâs external action and legal certainty over its international commitments", it said. Morocco views Western Sahara as an integral part of its territory, but the UN views the former Spanish colony as a "non-autonomous territory" and the Polisario, backed by Algeria, has long sought its independence.
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION

