2021 Ryder Cup dates, schedule of events: Format, rules, teams, captain's picks, TV coverage

By Kyle Porter
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 43rd Ryder Cup is here, and given an extra year of waiting because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is perhaps the most-anticipated Ryder Cup of all time. Throw in Europe having won seven of nine, all the angst on the U.S. side, a changing of the guard with no Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson for the first time in three decades and Europe's last stand with its aging heroes, and this has the ingredients to be one of the most interesting Ryder Cups ever.

