We have seen a number of developments in Afghanistan recently, after the US announced withdrawing its troops from the country. The Taliban took over Kabul almost immediately, resulting in chaos. While most of us are aware of the country’s violent geopolitical history, much more seems to be at stake in terms of its immense mineral wealth. Vast deposits of iron, copper and other minerals are scattered across the provinces, according to studies carried out by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Countries such as China appear to be interested as they take their next economic/technological leap while trying to achieve their climate change-related goals. If Afghanistan’s new government can stave off a civil war and achieve some degree of international legitimacy, it could attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to aid in the development of the country.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO