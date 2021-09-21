CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 failed power cable restored, another may be by mid-October, power authorities say

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com
Newsday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of three major power lines to Long Island that experienced an outage during the peak summer season was restored to service Monday, LIPA said. The so-called Y50 line, which provides 656 megawatts of capacity between the Long Island Power Authority and Con Edison systems, experienced a fault earlier this year. But the problem has been repaired and the cable is back in service, LIPA said. The cable, jointly owned by LIPA and Con Ed, is 43 years old.

