Many local offices up for election in 2022

ELKO – Numerous public offices will be on the ballot in Elko County next year, including two county commission seats and five positions on the school board. Elko County voters also will be electing a new state assemblyman in 2022, as Republican John Ellison will be termed out following 12 years of service. His district includes a portion of Humboldt County, but the boundaries could change after lawmakers meet later this year to determine redistricting based on the results of the 2020 Census.