1) DD: Once you found out you were going to be a Houston Texan, what was the first phone call you made?. Amendola: I called my mom. She lives in Dallas and was excited. She loves coming to the games. She's excited for the next home game, and hopefully, we get to have some family in town. Being from Houston is awesome. Got a lot of friends and family here; obviously, this definitely has been a great homecoming for me.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO