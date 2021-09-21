CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleepy Hallow: September's R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month

By Cydney Lee
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleepy Hallow’s voice is just as menacing as his name suggests. Born Tegan Chambers, the Brooklyn rapper -- Flatbush, to be exact -- is one of a crop of emerging, young drill artists (Sheff G, Dusty Locane, etc) whose baritone voices make you second guess them actually being in their early 20s. However, for Sleepy and his team Winners Circle (who joined forces with RCA last year), they’re letting it be known that they are not a drill label.

