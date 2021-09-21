Galva Jr. High students raises funds

View more in
High School
KLTV
East Texas high school student uses experience to raise awareness and funds for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Aneesa Cedillo is a Tyler ISD Early College High School student who raised money through button sales, collected hospital supplies, and organized a spirit week to raise awareness and funds for children with cancer. “We are raising awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” Cedillo said. “I...
“If You Give a Child a Book” campaign raising funds to help Helena students
The purpose is to build an at-home library and for students to have the opportunity to pick which books they want to read. Students will pick ten age-appropriate books.
KIMT
Mayo High School students raise money for Lebanese Red Cross
ROCHESTER, Minn.- A group of Mayo High School students raised money on Sunday for the Lebanese Red Cross. Runners laced up their racing shoes for the "Run for Lebanon 5k" at Soldiers Memorial Field Park. The event was organized by Mayo High School junior Marc Zoghby whose family is from...
WEAU-TV 13
‘Border Battle’ golf scramble raising funds for ECASD homeless students slated for Oct. 7
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Community members are invited to hit the links next month to support homeless students in the Eau Claire Area School District. The ECASD homeless program provides support for uninterrupted education. They partner with area organizations to make sure students have what they need to be successful in the classroom, providing items ranging from school supplies to tennis shoes for gym class, and all the necessities to attend school ready to learn, including transportation to and from school.
Quad Cities Onlines
LULAC Fiesta Queens raise money for scholarship fund
Madeline Arguello has participated in the League of Latin American Citizens for almost as long as she can remember. She's gone on field trips, volunteered for events and benefited from programming since she was 9, and is currently serving as a member of the LULAC Council 600. This Friday Arguello...
Wicked Local
Old Rochester Regional Junior High students raise $17,000
MATTAPOISETT — Superintendent Michael S. Nelson and Principal Silas Coellner announced that Old Rochester Regional Junior High School held a school-wide celebration last week to mark the end of a successful two-week fundraising effort. The school took part in "Booster Bash 2021" on Thursday, Sept. 23. It marked the end...
Rutgers
Support the RBHS Student Emergency Fund
This September, please lend a helping hand to Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences (RBHS) students. RBHS students are no strangers to a challenge—they take on large course loads, clinical or professional practice, part-time jobs, and much more. But as they strive to make the world well, sometimes things don’t go as planned. Each year, many students request emergency assistance for tuition, books, and necessities like food and toiletries when they experience unexpected situations like the loss of a parent or a job. Unfortunately, over the last year and a half, the effects of the pandemic have only increased the number of requests we receive from our talented students.
Southside Times
Beech Grove student media looking to raise funds for new equipment
Chris Green, the instructor of the Radio and television program at Beech Grove High School BGHS, created a fundraiser link to raise money for new equipment for the student media program at BGHS. The goal for the fundraiser is to get to their goal of $5,000 to upgrade their current...
Courier-Express
Local student raises money for charities
DISTANT – A local girl brightened the lives of numerous children after raising more than $3,000 during a Labor Day weekend charity event. Emma Cravener, 11, who attends Redbank Valley Intermediate School, held a wash for four-wheelers, dirt bikes and UTVs, collecting children’s toys and raising $3,050 that was used to purchase additional toys that were donated to the Shriners Hospital of Erie. The toys are given to the hospital’s patients on their birthdays, surgery days, at discharge or to help them through hard days.
murfreesborovoice.com
Rutherford SRO's book raises funds for Lascassas Elementary students in need
Fourth-grade student Emma Maxwell likes reading a book about stuffed dog, Pancake, describing how COVID affected her classes last year at Lascassas Elementary School. “It helped me understand all these protocols and how it helped keep us safe from COVID,” Emma said. “The dog helped me understand it better.”. The...
Reading Eagle
Occupational therapy students are raising funds to install a stairlift at Reading’s Hope Rescue Mission
Occupational therapy students at Alvernia University and Penn State Berks are making a difference in the community as they complete the community-based clinical experience program. Currently, two Penn State Berks students are raising funds through GoFundMe to install a stairlift inside Hope Rescue Mission’s building. Abigail Stoltzfus and Bianca Ruiz...
Daily Gate City
Archery contest raises funds for WFD
Poise – Precision – Prowess. The Warsaw Fire Department along with the support of 28 sponsors gathered at the Kibbe Hunter Lot 2 in Warsaw for their sixth annual 3D bow shoot Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The tournament included a 3/4-mile, 25 shot course which...
933kwto.com
MSU Students To Receive Stimulus Funds
Missouri State University students may soon see a boost to their bank accounts. The university’s Springfield campus received about $20.8 million of federal stimulus funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The West Plains campus received another $1.8 million. The Board of Governors approved a plan to distribute...
Chronicle-Telegram
Connect to a Cause raises funds for local agencies
Lorain County organizations spent 12 hours crowdfunding Thursday for an event put on by the Community Foundation. This is the second year for Connect to a Cause, which helps local nonprofit organizations fundraise for needs. Brittany Lovett, marketing and communications officer for the Community Foundation, said many nonprofits haven’t been...
geneseorepublic.com
Galva School Board hears teachers concerns
Eight members of Rachel Wigant’s first grade class led the Pledge of Allegiance at Monday night school board meeting. The board approved the fiscal year budget 2022 which is a $250,123 deficit budget. The revenue is $7,151,727 and the expenses are $7,401,850. The board held a budget hearing at the...
warrensburgstarjournal.com
JCCF raises funds at annual 5k
JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Cancer Foundation raised $18,766 annual 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 11. Participants received gold t-shirts in honor of all forms of cancer affecting children and adolescents. Battle for Brynn spokesperson and mother of Brynn, Amy McCartney, provided motivation before the walk and Pastor Gina Johnson...
foxbangor.com
Pumpkin Patch Raises Funds for Alzheimer’s Association
WINTERPORT– A Winterport family has found a festive way to honor their loved one while also raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. Kurt Forcier and his 3-year-old daughter, Maisie, worked all summer long planting pumpkin seeds to create Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch in honor of his mother-in-law, Carolyn Russell. Carolyn passed...
Softball tournament raises funds for firefighter relief vehicle
A softball tournament Sunday raised $200 that will go to a relief vehicle for local firefighters. The Hays Police Department won the tournament this year. In second place was the Hays Fire Department with Ellis County EMS taking third.
Tri-County Times
Pancake breakfast to raise funds for Linden Fire Department
On Saturday, Oct. 2, the public is invited to attend an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Linden Fire Station to help support firefighters. From 8 a.m. to noon, people can enjoy pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee, and all proceeds go to helping the Linden Fire Department purchase equipment. They’ve held...
Onward State
Student Launches Spikeball Tournament To Raise Funds For Rare Condition Research
Carter Ellis, a Penn State freshman, is organizing a Spikeball tournament to raise money for a rare condition that hits close to home. Ellis’ 17-year-old brother, Jake, has Usher syndrome, a genetic disorder that comes with mild to total hearing loss and retinitis pigmentosa in the eyes. He was born with 60% hearing loss and has worn hearing aids all his life.
