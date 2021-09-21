Galva Jr. High students raises funds

This September, please lend a helping hand to Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences (RBHS) students. RBHS students are no strangers to a challenge—they take on large course loads, clinical or professional practice, part-time jobs, and much more. But as they strive to make the world well, sometimes things don’t go as planned. Each year, many students request emergency assistance for tuition, books, and necessities like food and toiletries when they experience unexpected situations like the loss of a parent or a job. Unfortunately, over the last year and a half, the effects of the pandemic have only increased the number of requests we receive from our talented students.

