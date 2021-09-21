CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesian Buildings Take Extra Precautions Against COVID By Installing Air and Surface Purification Technology

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisma Indocement and Rodamas Buildings Install ActivePure Technology. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / ActivePure, the global leader in active surface and air purification technology, has expanded its presence in Indonesia. Two high-rise buildings, the Wisma Indocement and Rodamas, worked with an ActivePure global distributor in Indonesia, PT Hibaru, to install the company's units on the two properties.

techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Highly-vaccinated, but more cases than ever: Singapore shows the world what ‘endemic’ COVID might look like

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Highly-vaccinated Singapore is battling a record wave of COVID-19 infections just as the city plans to re-open to the world. But Singapore's 80% vaccination rate has kept severe cases and deaths down, potentially proving that living with the virus—versus trying to eradicate it—is the surest path out of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

China Researches Blackout Bomb Warhead on Hypersonic Missile to Knockout Communications and Power to Disable Enemy Cities in Non-Nuclear Attack

In the upcoming power struggle with near peers, China is researching a Blackout bomb warhead that can shut down all electronics and powers sources. The hypersonic missile will use a chemical-based explosion emitting electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that effectively disable any technology in the blast area, knocking out enemy capability like radars.
CHINA
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
Science Focus

Why does China want to build a kilometre-long spacecraft? And is it even possible?

The Chinese space programme has been raising eyebrows again – this time because of its proposal to study how to build a large spacecraft, at least one kilometre in length. To put that into perspective, the International Space Station (ISS) is just 109 metres across, yet it cost $150 billion (£110 billion) and took thirty missions over the course of a decade to build. China’s proposal is for a spacecraft 10 times the size of the ISS. It may sound crazy but don’t make the mistake of dismissing it just yet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wisfarmer.com

China halts phosphate exports

China is banning the export of phosphate, a major component of commercial fertilizer, through 2022. “Fertilizer prices have increased dramatically in recent years, and the news coming from China will more than likely help this trend continue,” said Theresa Sisung, field crops specialist for the Michigan Farm Bureau. “Farmers should talk to their retailers sooner rather than later to discuss their options for purchasing fertilizer for their 2022 crop needs.”
AGRICULTURE
everythingrf.com

Leonardo to Develop Surface to Air Missile Threat Simulators for the US Air Force

Leonardo DRS announced that it has received a contract to design, manufacture, and deliver Unmanned Threat Emitter (UMTE) Threat Kit 12 (TK-12) Remote Emitter systems providing advanced surface-to-air missile threat simulation to increase realistic training capabilities for aircrews using U.S. Air Force premier training ranges. The contract, from Georgia Tech...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hot96.com

Indonesian court rules top officials negligent in air pollution lawsuit

JAKARTA (Reuters) – An court in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Thursday said authorities had been negligent in failing to establish proper standards on air pollution, ruling in favour of group of plaintiffs who filed a citizen lawsuit. The legal action on air pollution was filed against Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo...
POLITICS
trust.org

Indonesian environment ministry to appeal air pollution verdict

JAKARTA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's environment ministry said on Friday it would appeal a Jakarta court ruling that found President Joko Widodo, several ministries and top local officials guilty of environmental negligence over chronic air pollution. Ruling on a citizen lawsuit https://reut.rs/3zt6zjz on Thursday, judges found senior officials were...
POLITICS

