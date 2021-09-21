Indonesian Buildings Take Extra Precautions Against COVID By Installing Air and Surface Purification Technology
The Wisma Indocement and Rodamas Buildings Install ActivePure Technology. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / ActivePure, the global leader in active surface and air purification technology, has expanded its presence in Indonesia. Two high-rise buildings, the Wisma Indocement and Rodamas, worked with an ActivePure global distributor in Indonesia, PT Hibaru, to install the company's units on the two properties.www.clevelandstar.com
