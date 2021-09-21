Leather Fashion Pieces To Make Instant Wardrobe Staples
Leather is a contentious topic. If you're foregoing real fur in favour of faux, you might feel the same way about leather items too. And rest assured, we're with you on that feeling. But with so many faux or 'vegan' leathers being tantamount to straight-up plastic (which, newsflash, isn't exactly great for mother nature either), you might consider that investing in just one or two really great leather fashion pieces, with the aim of keeping them firmly in rotation for years to come, is a better solution than buying endless PVC alternatives.www.elle.com
Comments / 0