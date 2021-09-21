BeMetals Extends Option Agreement for Thunder Mountain Gold's South Mountain Project

Join us for a Virtual Swift Site Tour at 12:00pm ET September 22, 2021. Register for Free HERE. Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (“Ridgeline” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RDG | OTCQB: RDGMF | FRA: 0GC0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a transaction with Nevada Gold Mines LLC (“NGM” or “Nevada Gold Mines”), a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp., pursuant to which NGM can acquire an interest in Ridgeline’s Swift gold project (“Swift”); a district-scale (75 km²) land package located in the prolific Cortez District of the Battle Mountain – Eureka Trend (Figure 1) in Nevada. NGM can incur a minimum of US$ 20 million (of which US$ 4 million is guaranteed) in qualifying work expenditures over an initial five-year term to earn an initial 60% interest in Swift, and will have further options to increase its interest to a total 75% interest. NGM will assume operatorship of the project immediately. Highlights of the proposed earn-in agreement are outlined below.

NEVADA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO