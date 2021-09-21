CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Aftermaster Inc. Notice to Shareholders

clevelandstar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Aftermaster wants to notify its shareholders that it will not be able to complete its financial statements and be deemed current in its OTC Markets reporting obligations by September 28, 2021, and subsequently will be moved to the 'expert market' on OTC Markets. Since exiting the chapter 11 subchapter 5 bankruptcy, the company has yet to secure the financing needed to move the company forward and get current. The company remains optimistic that it can secure the needed financing, but it does not know when or if it will be able to do so.

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
clevelandstar.com

Stevia Corp. Issues Shareholder Letter

Letter Highlights Elimination of Toxic Debt, Decreased Payables, and Plans to Use Board Member and Practicing Neurologist Dr. Jerry Smartt Jr. in a More Active Role. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ('Stevia Corp' or the 'Company'), a healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that it has published a letter to shareholders from the Company's Chairman and President Kenneth Maciora.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,334 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recording#Electronic Products#Software#Independent Music#Aftermaster Inc#Aftermaster Audio Labs#Promaster
clevelandstar.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Partners with Sunnova Energy for Solar Leasing and Financing Services for USA Solar Networks Subsidiary

Tier-1 Strategic Partnership Expected to Further Spur Growth of USA Solar Networks Subsidiary. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the Company's subsidiary USA Solar Networks, LLC has entered into a nationwide partnership with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) to provide financing services across its National Dealer and Contractor Network.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Apiture Named Platinum Winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards

Apiture recognized for its ability to build the banks and credit unions of the future. WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today is recognized as a Platinum Winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments.
WILMINGTON, NC
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health files for $100 million IPO

Ensemble Health Partners has filed for an initial public offering, seeking to sell $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. Based in Cincinnati, Ensemble offers medical-claim management tools for hospitals and other health-care providers, enabling them to identify, manage, and collect revenue from patients, insurance companies, and other payors. Underwriters include Goldman Sachs and B. of A. Securities, according to the filing Wednesday. Ensemble plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol ENSB. It listed revenue of $600 million in 2020, compared with $231 million for the six months ended in December 2019, and net income of $101 million for 2020, compared with net income of $33.6 million for the six months ended in December 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
clevelandstar.com

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Joint Venture with Ranson Shepherd to Manufacture Pre-Rolls

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced a 50/50 joint venture with RANSON SHEPHERD to manufacture pre-rolls, a category that represented approximately 11% of overall cannabis sales in Nevada in 2020. This announcement comes on the heels of the Company's most successful fiscal year, during which the Company achieved multiple record-setting months at both the retail and wholesale subsidiary level.
LAS VEGAS, NV
clevelandstar.com

Dpad All Set to Incubate 1000 Underprivileged Startup Founders Building Defi, Social Token Products

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / With the aim of boosting the $10 Billion Blockchain startups investment market, Dpad is gearing up to incubate 1000 new projects from all over the world. Dpad is an initiative by early Bitcoin maximalists of 2013 and crypto entrepreneurs who have built popular crypto products in the past. With the Dpad ecosystem, the founders will get a strong alumni network that will help in their growth.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
INDUSTRY
clevelandstar.com

Nepra Taps Former NASA and General Electric Executive as New COO

High-tech manufacturing professional John Maculley joins Nepra Foods as Chief Operating Officer. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Nepra Foods, Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the October 1st hiring of John Maculley as Chief Operating Offer. In his new role, Maculley will be responsible for scaling the organization through hands-on leadership, innovation, new product development and manufacturing, and other company-wide growth strategies.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Hop-on is in a position to take advantage of the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy using their Decentralized Social Media Platform: Zoom Webinar Confirmed

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Temecula, CA, Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that it has successfully launched the Closed Beta version of the Digitalage engagement platform on September 27, 2021. The Company will be introducing key members of the team and showing the complexities of launching a social media platform initially to compete with Facebook and Instagram. In addition, the team is planning to go over critical features on the zoom webinar, which is set for today at 2:00 PM PST. Digitalage, a decentralized social media, content protection, and digital rights management platform, has emerged from stealth mode with the soft launch.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Akt.io Introduces AKTIO Coin ICO, Revolutionizing the Financial Ecosystem

After a private fundraising campaign this summer, fintech akt.io opens its Initial Coin Offering in Ireland, offering a 12.5% bonus and exclusive app membership benefits for early investors. DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Akt.io, the European fintech start-up created by Automata Group, has launched a public...
TECHNOLOGY
clevelandstar.com

NFM Lending opens new branch in Bellevue, WA

NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Bellevue, WA. The branch is located at 10900 N.E. 4th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004 and will be led by Branch Manager, Trevor Bennett. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM's flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower's need.
BELLEVUE, WA
clevelandstar.com

Komo Plant Based Foods Launching New Retail Ready Packaging with Enhanced Shelf Appeal

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ('Komo'), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces the launch of new packaging created for large scale distribution and enhanced shelf appeal. The new packaging was developed with sustainability in mind, while complying with requirements...
RETAIL
clevelandstar.com

IGI Cybersecurity Announces Commitment to Global Efforts Advocating for Cybersecurity and Online Behavior Change during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

This year's initiative highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity and encouraging individuals and organizations to take necessary measures to stay safe and secure in an increasingly connected world. PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / IGI Cybersecurity today announced its commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held annually in...
TECHNOLOGY
clevelandstar.com

Cannabis Global Awarded Trademark for its Comply Bag(R) Cannabis Transport and Tracking System

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today announces it has been awarded a trademark on 'Comply Bag®' from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Comply Bag® product is the integration of ultra-secure and tamper-evident cannabis transport technology and a smartphone-based tracking app that allows both the shipper and intended receiver of cannabis to monitor the progress of the valuable commodity all the way from the origination to the final destination.
INDUSTRY
clevelandstar.com

GaN Systems and EPowerlabs Make Leaps in E-Mobility Power Solution

EPowerlabs' GaN-based DC/DC Converter is 1/3 Smaller and 50% Lighter than Conventional Converters. OTTAWA, ON and SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, and EPowerlabs, an end-to-end engineering services firm specializing in e-mobility applications, announced a collaboration to deliver a high-density DC/DC power converter (DDC48-1K) for a wide range of 48V mobility applications for consumer, industrial, and automotive customers.
ELECTRONICS
clevelandstar.com

Uniquely Different, Better Together: Benchmark Global Hospitality and Pyramid Hotel Group Announce Merger

Combined organization is positioned to be the industry's most owner-focused, experiential management company and an employer of choice. BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Two storied hotel and resort management companies have aligned forces, creating one powerhouse organization strategically positioned for the future of the global hospitality industry: Benchmark Pyramid. With a worldwide portfolio of 210 properties and annual operating revenue under management of more than $3 billion, the new company captures the passions and unique strengths of Benchmark Global Hospitality, a celebrated leader in the development and management of independent and lifestyle properties, and Pyramid Hotel Group, with its history of success across branded/franchise and resort properties. Benchmark Pyramid's combined centers of excellence will make it the property manager and employer of choice as it delivers improved and accelerated results focused on service to owners and hotel guests.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy