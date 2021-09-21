CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

Trial delayed in fatal abuse case

By CJ Baker
Sheridan Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWELL — A trial has been delayed for a Cody man and woman who stand accused of fatally abusing a 2-year-old child earlier this year. Moshe Williams, 30, and Carolyn Aune, 28, each face a count of first-degree murder in connection with the April 4 death of Williams’ daughter, Paisleigh. Williams and Aune have pleaded not guilty, and a trial was originally set to begin Monday in Park County District Court. However, attorneys involved in the case informed District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield earlier this month that they weren’t ready. Defense attorneys for Williams and Aune said they were still receiving information from the Park County Attorney’s Office, while prosecutors said they were still gathering evidence as well.

