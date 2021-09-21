Trial delayed in fatal abuse case

Trial was delayed for Larayna Manning in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon, due to problems caused by COVID-19. Manning, who is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the fatal shooting of Calvin “Cue” Taylor on North Kentucky Avenue in October of 2020, is represented by defense attorney Jason Pfiel. Pfiel informed the court that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and he does not potentially get out of quarantine until October 1, only a few days before trial was set to start, but he was willing to try and be ready for trial.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO