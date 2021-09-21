Biden administration to issue sanctions to counter ransomware payments

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has already had a week’s worth of news happen before the end of Wednesday, has denied and attacked a story that accused her of having an affair with former Donald Trump aide Corey Lewandowski. “These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help,” she wrote in a tweet. “I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.” The story, published by a conservative online outlet called American Greatness, cited “multiple sources” who didn’t identify themselves but claimed the two, who are both married, have continued the affair for months.

POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO