Jo Lasorda, wife of Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda, dies at 91

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Jo Lasorda, who was married to late Los Angeles Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda for 70 years, has died at age 91, the team announced Tuesday.

The Dodgers said Lasorda died Monday at her home in Fullerton, Calif. No cause of death was provided.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers family were saddened to learn of the passing of Jo Lasorda, widow of Dodgers' Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda," the Dodgers said in a statement. "Jo, 91, passed away Monday at 8:59 p.m. PDT at her Fullerton home.

"We send our deepest condolences to the Lasorda family at this time."

Tommy and Joan Lasorda were married on April 14, 1950. They met in 1949 at a Greenville Spinners Minor League Baseball game.

Tommy Lasorda, who managed the Dodgers for 21 seasons and won two World Series titles, died after he sustained a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest Jan. 7 at his home in Southern California.

The Lasordas are survived by daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily. They were preceded in death by son Tom Jr.

