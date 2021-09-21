CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Morning Wire: Three key housing issues, Q&A w/ Sen. Mark Mullet on insurance rates, Budget requests

By Aaron Kunkler
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a common saying around our office that we’re in the business of writing slow news, not fast news. Much like slow food that takes time to prepare is better for the body, taking time to mull over the fine details and build out a quality story is better for both our coverage and our readers. Take for instance this week’s deep dive into housing policy. It’s the product of conversations dating back more than a month, and 26,000 words-worth of interview notes and transcription.

Intraparty divisions on display ahead of infrastructure vote tomorrow

Two Washington State Representatives could both bring down the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, and the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan, but from wings of the Democratic party. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-7th CD) is the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and has consistently stated in recent months that she...
Morning Wire: LD redistricting map proposals, Q&A w/ Sen. Emily Randall, School seismic upgrades

Rain or shine, we here at the Wire are gearing up for today’s Convening Panel meeting in preparation for the 2021 Re-Wire Policy Conference. We’ll be hearing from a wide range of folks on what policy issues they think are the most important and pressing in Washington. It helps inform our coverage, and ensures you’ll be getting the most relevant information at the conference on Dec 15.
KING COUNTY, WA
Capital projects funding fix needed for school seismic upgrades

The way Washington State funds capital improvement school projects is bottlenecking efforts to retrofit schools to protect students during earthquakes, even as hundreds of schools need pressing upgrades. In June, the state Department of Natural Resources released a report which found that of the 561 school buildings examined across the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Q&A: Sen. Mark Mullet on insurance credit scoring

In March, Washington State’s Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued emergency rules prohibiting insurance companies from using credit-based insurance scoring to help determine premiums. The rules went into effect this June, and are set to last for three years. The Morning Wire: Keeping you informed on politics, policies, and personalities of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Three housing issues lawmakers are thinking about

Housing is a top priority for Washington State legislators as they look ahead to the 2022 session. If they’re thinking about housing, legislators are generally looking to boost production and reign in housing costs, but how to achieve those goals varies. The Morning Wire: Keeping you informed on politics, policies,...
WASHINGTON STATE
