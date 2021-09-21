Morning Wire: Three key housing issues, Q&A w/ Sen. Mark Mullet on insurance rates, Budget requests
It’s a common saying around our office that we’re in the business of writing slow news, not fast news. Much like slow food that takes time to prepare is better for the body, taking time to mull over the fine details and build out a quality story is better for both our coverage and our readers. Take for instance this week’s deep dive into housing policy. It’s the product of conversations dating back more than a month, and 26,000 words-worth of interview notes and transcription.washingtonstatewire.com
