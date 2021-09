Currently, twelve tribes in Washington have received approval for their gaming compacts from the U.S. Department of the Interior. They are now able to offer in-person sports betting. The twelve tribes are the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Tulalip Tribe of Washington, Spokane Tribe, Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, Lummi Nation, Cowlitz Indian Tribe, Squaxin Island Tribe, Suquamish Tribe, Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians, Colville Tribe, Muckleshoot Tribe, and the Shoalwater Tribe. There are 24 tribes and a total of 30 casinos being operated in Washington, so do not be surprised if in-person sports betting becomes even more accessible in the very near future. If a tribe does want to start allowing sports betting in their casino/s, they will need to renegotiate compacts with the government and create the proper infrastructure.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO