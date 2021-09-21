Coordinated Care donates $25,000 to Columbia Basin College healthcare students
PASCO, WA – Washington health plan Coordinated Care is donating $25,000 to the Columbia Basin College (CBC) Foundation to train the next generation of healthcare students. Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students in nursing, medical assisting, phlebotomy, pre-medicine or other healthcare programs. Coordinated Care is also donating $15,000 to the student emergency fund for healthcare students who experience an unexpected financial emergency that threatens their ability to continue their education.www.fox41yakima.com
