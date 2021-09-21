Sybil Clark Amuti: “Vision ”

On the surface, Equity is about how we can scale diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives in organizations. But dig a little deeper, and the reader begins to realize that it’s about creating a more fair and just world. This is definitely a challenge, because, as I explain in the book, life is inherently unfair. Even if we were to get rid of all the man-made injustices, people still die young, or get incurable diseases, or less tragically, the people who should love you back don’t. And so, by the end, life breaks everyone’s heart. But the desire for fairness, which seems to be pretty innate and fundamental to the human experience, can inspire feats of moral imagination and creativity. We build courts and laws, organizations and policies, systems and structures to help tip the world towards fairness. And so, pursuing equity allows us to get in touch with the depths of our humanity.

