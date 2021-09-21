Carolina Craft

Eager to open a new chapter bearing on one of the most advanced and robust precast operations in North America, Tindall Corp. Utility Division completed a midyear move from legacy Spartanburg, S.C. headquarters to a 42-acre parcel about a mile away. At the former site, it shared batch plant capacity, traffic lanes, and property constraints no less than eastbound Interstate 26 lanes with the Tindall South Carolina Division, the producer’s flagship precast, prestressed business. At the new headquarters, Tindall Utility shifts into a league of its own for highly efficient production of standard to large manholes, risers, flat tops and other stock or custom structures for drainage, transportation and power infrastructure markets.