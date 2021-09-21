Volunteer Louisiana offers Emergency Response Trainings
BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Storms like Hurricane Ida remind us all of the critical importance of community preparation and neighbors helping neighbors. Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) are a perfect blend between the two – training members in basic preparedness and emergency response. As we move toward the end of the 2021 hurricane season and look ahead to the 2022 season, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are encouraging people to become involved and achieve CERT training.www.myneworleans.com
