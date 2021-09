As the story goes, Dolly Parton wrote "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" both on the same day. That's the kind of music trivia that makes the rounds on Twitter every few months 1) because it's fascinating, and 2) because the song itself contains multitudes and sounds like it must've been labored over for longer than an afternoon. But nearly 50 years after first being recorded, it remains singular, even as it's likely one of the most-covered popular songs by contemporary artists.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO