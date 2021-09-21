CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

By MICHAEL CASEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3iQW_0c3QTZY300
1 of 2

Several progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said the bill would direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to implement a ban on evictions in response to the COVID pandemic. It would also amend a section of the Public Health Service Act to grant permanent authority to Health and Human Services to implement an eviction moratorium to address public health crises.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority at the end of August allowed evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This pandemic isn’t over, and we have to do everything we can to protect renters from the harm and trauma of needless eviction, which upends the lives of those struggling to get back on their feet,” Warren said in a statement. “Pushing hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes will only exacerbate this public health crisis, and cause economic harm to families, their communities, and our overall recovery.”

Bush, who pressured Biden to extend the moratorium until the end of August and was once evicted herself, said the delta variant-fueled surge makes a moratorium critical.

“As the delta variant continues to force individuals to quarantine, close schools, and stifle businesses, we must do all we can to save lives. That starts with keeping every person safely housed,” she said. Three dozen other lawmakers supported the bill.

Eviction filings have begun to tick up since the moratorium was lifted but most advocates said a surge in actual evictions is still weeks away. Nearly 3.7 million people in the U.S. as of Aug. 30 said they face eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. That is slightly higher than the numbers early in August.

Many tenants at risk of eviction are counting on emergency rental relief to keep them housed. But that money has been slow to reach them so pressure has increased to reimpose a moratorium.

The Treasury Department said last month that just over $5.1 billion of the estimated $46.5 billion in federal rental assistance — only 11% — has been distributed by states and localities through July. This includes some $3 billion handed out by the end of June and another $1.5 billion by May 31.

The prospects for the bill remain unclear but housing advocates said a moratorium was the best way to ensure more people are not forced from their homes.

“The federal eviction moratorium was a lifeline for millions of renters, and the last federal protection keeping many of them stably housed as they wait for emergency rental assistance to reach them,” said Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition. “Without the moratorium in place, families will be pushed deeper into poverty, communities will struggle with increased spread of COVID-19, and our country will have a harder time containing the virus.”

Landlords, who have long opposed the moratorium, said it would only saddle renters with debt they can’t pay.

“Instead of responsibly addressing the crisis at hand, moratoriums leave renters strapped with insurmountable debt and housing providers left to unfairly hold the bag,” said Greg Brown, a senior vice president for government affairs at the National Apartment Association. “Ultimately, any effort to pursue additional moratoriums will only balloon the nation’s rental debt ... and exacerbate the housing affordability crisis, permanently jeopardizing the availability of safe and affordable housing.”

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newscentermaine.com

How a shutdown would impact Social Security, food stamps

WASHINGTON — Congress is running out of time to fund the government past Thursday to avoid a government shutdown. This all comes as Democrats try to make progress on trimming President Joe Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion government overhaul and passing a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill. On Monday, Republican senators...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
ABC30 Fresno

How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers are scrambling to find a way to avoid a shutdown as the government is set to run out of money Thursday without congressional action. Failure to prevent a government shutdown has far-reaching consequences beyond Washington and would affect a large swath of Americans, from new home buyers and Social Security recipients to air travelers and National Parks visitors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecommunityword.com

Eviction moratorium: the other half of the story

It’s easy to understand workforce diversity helps with product development because it takes into account all demographic perspectives. Mazda neglected to take into account the Spanish population when it named a car model the Mazda Laputa. Laputa can be translated into the woman who sells her body for sex. Bad and costly decision.
HOMELESS
CBS DFW

Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law Criticized, Defended During US Senate Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senators butted heads Wednesday, Sept 29 over Texas’ new, controversial fetal heartbeat law. The debate came during a Judiciary Committee hearing on the law itself and on the way the U.S. Supreme Court handles emergency hearings. Among those who testified, Democratic State Representative Donna Howard of Austin. “The entire bill is just egregious.” Howard sharply criticized the law that abolishes abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be at six weeks when many women don’t know they’re pregnant. No exceptions are allowed for rape and incest. Government entities can’t enforce the law, only private citizens can, by filing...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Trojan

Panel discusses end of eviction moratorium

As the coronavirus pandemic raged throughout the United States in August, the Supreme Court made the decision to reverse the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium, raising concerns about the livelihood of six million renters. With crucial renter protections gone, eviction cases are paralyzing the courts and families...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Affordability#Rental Home#Health And Human Services#Covid#The Supreme Court#The U S Census Bureau
thecentersquare.com

Congress faces government shutdown Thursday

(The Center Square) – Congress faces a potential government shutdown this week as Democrats and Republicans wrestle over several trillion dollars in federal spending. The federal government will run out of funds and be forced to shut down at the end of the month, giving Congress a deadline of midnight Thursday to keep open nonessential services like national parks and the IRS.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville homeless increase as eviction moratorium is set to end

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) An increase in the homeless population has been felt across the state of California, but residents and business owners have seen a notable increase in the downtown Watsonville area. With the statewide eviction moratorium set to expire on Sept. 30, many advocates are concerned the homeless problem could soon be exacerbated. Conchita The post Watsonville homeless increase as eviction moratorium is set to end appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate Republicans Block Bill To Suspend Debt Limit That Would Avert Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — A showdown in the U.S. Senate rolls into a new day as the hours tick down towards a deadline to keep the government open. This morning, it’s back to the drawing board for Democrats after Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would suspend the debt limit and avoid a government shutdown. If lawmakers don’t reach a deal by Thursday, it could affect millions of workers across the country.  Despite Republicans blocking a bill that would fund government operations, Democrats say they will try again. President Joe Biden told reports on Monday that he’s optimistic and that they will get...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Housing
Tacoma News Tribune

Inslee extends eviction moratorium bridge

Inslee extends WA eviction moratorium bridge to Oct. 31. The eviction extension was granted in order for Washington counties to get relief funds out to help more renters.
HOUSE RENT
nprillinois.org

Illinois’ Eviction Moratorium Set to Expire Oct. 3

The state’s moratorium on enforcement of residential evictions will expire on Oct. 3, according to Gov. JB Pritzker’s latest COVID-19 executive order issued Friday. Pritzker had extended the order each month with minor to substantial revisions since March 2020. The extensions have come in 30-day windows, coinciding with his monthly reissuance of a disaster proclamation in response to the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
goldrushcam.com

California’s U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Co-Leads Legislation with U.S. Senator Warren and Representative Cori Bush to Protect Renters During COVID-19 Pandemic – Would Enact a Nationwide Eviction Moratorium

September 22, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) joined Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and over three dozen of their colleagues in introducing the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 to enact an urgently needed nationwide eviction moratorium. In direct response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Biden’s initial eviction moratorium on the grounds that the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) lacked the statutory authority to mandate such a moratorium, the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 would clarify that the HHS Secretary does permanently retain the authority to implement an eviction moratorium in the interests of public health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Charleston City Paper

Thousands in SC facing eviction after moratorium ends

Housing services, nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups throughout South Carolina are dealing with staggering numbers of renters facing potential eviction after the end of a moratorium that had kept thousands safely housed through financial hardships levied by the pandemic. “We’re seeing increases across the board — everyone who has any...
CHARLESTON, SC
WWEEK

Tenant Group Calls for Longer Eviction Moratorium

A leading Oregon tenant group is warning that current prohibitions on evicting tenants are ending and could lead to a massive crisis if Oregon elected officials fail to extend protections for renters. Roughly 80% of the 35,000 households across the state who have completed an application for pandemic rent assistance...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Teen Vogue

End of Eviction Moratorium Leaves Students at Risk of Homelessness

It’s a rough cycle: To stay safe from COVID, we were told to avoid unnecessary excursions, limiting our exposure to strangers. But as unemployment rates skyrocketed throughout the pandemic, many people struggled to pay rent and the unhoused population grew. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new, temporary federal eviction moratorium after the previous one had expired, albeit with more caveats. The moratorium was meant to, as the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness states, “respond to recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant.” Soon after, however, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s new ban. According to one estimate, the court’s decision could cause 3.5 million families to lose their homes, with families of color and low-income people most at risk. This measure could also have devastating impacts for students.
HOUSE RENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

588K+
Followers
322K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy