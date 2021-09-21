CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spodak Dental Group in Florida Raises Minimum Wage and Hires Entry-Level Employees at $15 Per Hour

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey are the first dental office in Delray Beach, Fla. to pioneer this wage increase. DELRAY BEACH, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — In accordance with the passing of Florida’s Amendment 2 in November 2020, which increased the minimum wage and amended Florida’s Constitution, the Spodak Dental Group will raise its minimum wage for all employees. However, instead of matching the state-mandated increases, they are exceeding them.

