CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Buffalo Bisons approach final homestand of season averaging 4,030 fans per game at Sahlen Field

By August Erbacher
WKBW-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons wrap up the 2021 season with a five-game homestand against Lehigh Valley beginning Wednesday. Since returning to Sahlen Field on August 10, the Bisons have averaged 4,030 fans per game. Total attendance across the 18 home games played between August 10 and the beginning of this final homestand has reached 72,533. The three most-attended games were:

www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Bisons#Sahlen Field#Baseball America#Minor League Baseball#Wkbw#Major League Baseball#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Drop Ball Against Yankees, But Schedule Favors Them In Wild Card Race

BOSTON (CBS) —  The one thing the Red Sox couldn’t really afford during their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park was a sweep. So of course, the Red Sox went out and got swept. The culmination of the three-game sweep came in frustrating fashion Sunday night with a see-saw loss, one that saw the Red Sox drop the ball on a few occasions and, ultimately, drop in the standings. The two-game lead that Boston owned over New York before the first pitch on Friday is now gone, flipped into a one-game deficit in the Wild Card race....
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Giants Suffer Big Blow, Why LA is Still Favorited to Win World Series

The Dodgers, who despite having the second-best record in MLB at 101-56 and are currently in second place in their division behind the Giants, have remained the odds-on favorite to win the World Series this year at +300. Per Fangraphs, the Dodgers’ odds of winning the NL West have dropped to a season-low of 16.8% but still has them as the favorites to win the Fall Classic at 19.3%.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: 2 Fans Storm the Field and Interrupt a Very Good Game

Don’t be this guy. Every year, there are a handful of Dodgers fans that decide it would be a good time to storm the field and cause a massive delay. We’re here to tell you that it’s definitely not worth the cost that comes along with it. Not only will...
MLB
92.9 Jack FM

Adorable Dog Runs On The Field at Bisons Game [VIDEO]

He may be a doggone good boy, but this was such a rookie mistake. The Buffalo Bisons made their final stretch of home games a memorable one when a cute four-legged friend, quite literally, walked onto the baseball diamond. Rookie is a golden retriever who is the “bat dog” for...
MLB
FingerLakes1

Rochester Red Wings blown out by Buffalo Bisons, 20-3

Steven Fuentes’s throw took Mike Ford off first base and into an inadvertent tackle from 6-foot-5, 240-pound runner Gregory Polanco. Ford somersaulted from the impact while Polanco attended to his wrist, wincing. Cavan Biggio, meanwhile, took advantage of the miscue and crossed home plate. Of the 20 runs the Buffalo...
MLB
theintell.com

Everything Eagles fans should know about attending games at Lincoln Financial Field this season

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have two years of draft classes that have never experienced a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field for a regular-season game. That will change Sunday when the Eagles play their home opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Last season, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles played five of their eight home games without any fans in the stands.
NFL
NECN

Red Sox' Plea to Fans Ahead of Final Homestand: Make Yourselves Heard

Tomase: Red Sox send clear message to fans entering final homestand originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox begin their final homestand of 2021 on Friday and they've got a message for their fans that channels Uncle Sam. We need you. A campaign that started with modest expectations...
MLB
blackchronicle.com

Buffalo Bills to require fans at games to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Buffalo Bills ownership has announced a new policy that will require all fans to be vaccinated to attend games at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, home of the Buffalo Sabres, this season. Pegula Sports & Entertainment, along with Erie County, announced Tuesday afternoon that beginning with the Sept. 26 game...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy