Buffalo Bisons approach final homestand of season averaging 4,030 fans per game at Sahlen Field
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons wrap up the 2021 season with a five-game homestand against Lehigh Valley beginning Wednesday. Since returning to Sahlen Field on August 10, the Bisons have averaged 4,030 fans per game. Total attendance across the 18 home games played between August 10 and the beginning of this final homestand has reached 72,533. The three most-attended games were:www.wkbw.com
Comments / 0