Buffalo Bisons approach final homestand of season averaging 4,030 fans per game at Sahlen Field

BOSTON (CBS) — The one thing the Red Sox couldn’t really afford during their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park was a sweep. So of course, the Red Sox went out and got swept. The culmination of the three-game sweep came in frustrating fashion Sunday night with a see-saw loss, one that saw the Red Sox drop the ball on a few occasions and, ultimately, drop in the standings. The two-game lead that Boston owned over New York before the first pitch on Friday is now gone, flipped into a one-game deficit in the Wild Card race....

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO