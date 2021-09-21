Democratic US Sen Schumer Suggests Illegal Immigrants Need To Become Citizens To Fill Job Shortages

An old adage in favor of increasing America’s immigration levels holds that newcomers to the U.S. will do the jobs Americans won’t do.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., argued on Monday that was the reason why Congress needs to grant citizenship to 8 million illegal immigrants now in the country – and welcome more, even as the number of illegals streaming across the southern border reaches heights unseen in decades.

Schumer spoke on the Senate floor a day after the Senate Parliamentarian ruled that Democrats were violating the chamber’s rules by trying to ram an immigration reform provision through with a budget bill – in this case, President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion expansion of the welfare state.

Democrats sought that because in the evenly divided Senate they could pass the spending bill on a straight party-line vote. Proposing the immigration reform by itself would require at least 10 Republicans to go along – which is highly unlikely.

As The Free Press reported on Monday, Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough rejected the idea, determining that the amnesty measure created “a broad, new immigration policy” untethered to budget considerations.

“Changing the law to clear the way to LPR [legal permanent resident] status is a tremendous and enduring policy change that dwarfs its budgetary impact,” she wrote.

Schumer said on Monday that MacDonough’s decision was “extremely disappointing.” “It saddened me, it frustrated me. It angered me. But make no mistake, the fight continues,” he added. He then offered a veiled suggestion that Democrats would try to pressure MacDonough on the ruling.

Yet, for the time being, he explained why it was necessary to pardon millions of illegals for violating U.S. law.

“The last year and a half … have shown how vital our immigrants have been to keeping our economy going during the time of crisis. So many risked their lives on the front line of this pandemic, but remain excluded from the very same benefits that have kept millions of others secure during these hard times,” Schumer said. “We’re short of workers from one end of America to the other.”

The veteran liberal pol then blamed the Trump administration for “dramatically” cutting back on immigrants.

“We need them. We need them in our labor force. We need them to continue American vitality. We need them because they’re part of the American dream,” said Schumer.

The Senate leader was being disingenuous at this point.

For one thing, at issue is a provision that would affect illegal immigrants already in the country.

The alleged cutback on immigration by former President Donald Trump does not affect those already here.

Schumer also failed to mention that those “benefits” that are prohibited to illegals but that have sustained Americans during the pandemic have led many Americans to simply avoid going back to work.

Nor did he discuss the fact that COVID-19 policies, promoted largely by liberals like himself, have destroyed millions of jobs by forcing one-third of the nation’s small businesses to shutter.

Still, said Schumer, “Having a strong law that helps our immigrants is vital. The American people understand that fixing our broken immigration system is a moral imperative and an economic imperative. Immigration reform has been one of the most important causes of my time in the Senate, and I will not stop fighting to achieve it.”

