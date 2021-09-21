CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Stalker Brought Knife to Singer’s House, Threatened to Kill Her: REPORT

By Mike Nied
Q 96.1
Q 96.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recently filed legal documents provide some insight into a terrifying situation with an alleged armed stalker outside Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills home. TMZ broke the news earlier this month that a stalker was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on the singer's security team in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 10. The initial report detailed that 23-year-old Aharon Brown was taken in by the LAPD and faced a felony brandishing charge. At the time, Grande was issued a temporary restraining order by a judge.

q961.com

Comments / 0

Related
at40.com

Man Flashes Knife, Arrested Outside Of Ariana Grande's Home

Ariana Grande's Hollywood home was a scene on Friday night (September 10) when an intruder showed up at the pop titan’s residence in the middle of the evening. Law enforcement sources close to TMZ revealed that Aaron Brown, 23, showed up to Grande’s home around 2 AM, demanded to see the singer and refused to leave when security showed up. He then pulled out a knife. LAPD was called to the scene and arrested him on the spot. Brown is currently facing a felony brandishing charge for the incident.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Ariana Grande feared 'murder' from alleged stalker

Ariana Grande fears her alleged stalker will "murder" her or her loved ones. A man named Aharon Brown was arrested on 9 September after trespassing at her property, allegedly brandishing a large hunting knife, which he is said to have threatened to use on the '7 Rings' singer's security team when they confronted him.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Ariana Grande Files Restraining Order Against Knife-Bearing Trespasser

In a scary series of events, a man was arrested after allegedly trespassing on Ariana Grande‘s Hollywood Hills property. According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday. 23-year-old Aharon Brown, now faces a felony charge for the disturbance after allegedly pulling a knife on security. Grande filed a temporary restraining order against Brown, which was granted.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Q 96.1

FBI Investigating Allegations That Britney Spears’ Dad Secretly Surveilled Singer’s Bedroom: REPORT

As if things related to Britney Spears' conservatorship couldn't get any more toxic... The pop star's father, Jamie Spears, will most likely undergo FBI investigation for “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy,” as stated in Monday's filing from the singer's attorney, Matthew Rosengart. The filing comes after...
CELEBRITIES
at40.com

Ariana Grande's Soul Left Her Body During The Voice Contestant 'POV' Cover

On Tuesday night's (September 21) episode of The Voice, the Georgia-born singer Gymani performed Ariana Grande's "POV," blowing away the song's original singer. "That's your song now," Grande told Gymani, later adding that "I swear to god, for the rest of my life, I'm going to be like, 'Oh, I'm covering Gymani's song.'"
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalker#Singer S House#Lapd
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy