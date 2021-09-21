CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Stimulus Update: Missing Your September Child Tax Credit Payment? You Aren't Alone, According to the IRS

By Angelica Leicht
Motley Fool
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissing your September Child Tax Credit payment? Don't panic. The IRS has confirmed that an issue is causing late payments for some people. Here's what we know so far. The IRS has been sending out the monthly Child Tax Credit payments for the last several months, and the process has, for the most part, been pretty smooth. Each month, the federal agency sends out millions of Child Tax Credit payments, and while there have been glitches and a handful of other issues, they're minor compared to the problems that arose while issuing the stimulus payments earlier this year.

www.fool.com

Comments / 4

Related
hngn.com

Recovery Rebate Credit: IRS Error Letters Are Not Scam And You Can Get Stimulus Payments, Here's Who Will Get More Checks

In a late twist in the stimulus check fiasco, a number of taxpayers have been perplexed after receiving two IRS letters. The IRS had made a few changes to the individual's tax returns, according to the initial letter handed out by the agency. The taxpayer may owe the agency money or receive a refund as a result of these adjustments.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Millions of Americans Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check in 2022. Here's Why.

Are you eligible to receive another stimulus payment in 2022?. Lawmakers are unlikely to pass another coronavirus relief bill to provide an additional stimulus check -- despite many calls for them to do so. But that doesn't mean that every American is no longer entitled to receive a stimulus check in their bank accounts.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Child Tax Credit#The Irs Gov Update Portal#Itin
ValueWalk

Coronavirus Stimulus Check Notices: Did You Get Error Letter 6470 From IRS?

Americans are unlikely to get more stimulus checks, but many are getting notices related to the stimulus checks. Several taxpayers have reported getting two notices from the IRS, but of the two coronavirus stimulus check notices, the second one seems to have confused people more. Coronavirus Stimulus Check Notices: What...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
fox32chicago.com

$25.4M in Cook County property tax refunds to be issued automatically

CHICAGO - More than $25 million in property tax refunds will be sent over the next few weeks to Cook County homeowners who have overpaid. The refunds, totaling $25.4 million, will be sent automatically to 11,500 homeowners who have made overpayments on their First Installment taxes, according to a statement from the Cook County treasurer’s office.
COOK COUNTY, IL
KOOL 101.7

If You Filed An Extension On Your 2021 Taxes, Your Tax Day Is Coming Up Fast

April 15th is normally tax day, but that was extended again this year to May 17th. Some people needed more time and could apply for another extension to October 15th. Well, now that date is coming up fast. If people don't make that extension then there are penalties to pay and in some cases, the government won't send you your return. Some people are waiting for some things to file.
INCOME TAX
CNET

How to cancel the child tax credit payments and why you should by Oct. 4

So far, three child tax credit payments have been disbursed to qualified families -- the fourth will arrive in just over two weeks. If you've been getting all the checks so far, but your circumstances have changed or you'd rather get a bigger tax refund in 2022, there's still time to opt out. The next deadline is less than a week away. Unenrolling now means that you won't receive the October, November and December payments.
INCOME TAX
southarkansassun.com

$600 Stimulus Check: Here’s When To Receive Your Payment

After millions of payments were sent out on September 17, some Californians are still waiting for their $600 stimulus payout. The extra money is available to almost two-thirds of the state’s citizens. According to the Franchise Tax Board, the state has already given more than $1.8 billion to qualified taxpayers through its Golden State Stimulus in the last few weeks. Last week, on September 17, the final batch of payments to approximately 2 million Californians was sent, according to Sacramento Bee.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Where Do Efforts on a Fourth Stimulus Check Stand?

Demand for another check is high, but will it happen?. A Change.org petition requesting an ongoing $2,000 monthly stimulus check is drawing ever closer to 3 million signatures. And it's not just the public that supports ongoing stimulus payments, as a group of influential lawmakers on the left sent a letter this summer to President Joe Biden encouraging him to include ongoing monthly payments in his signature infrastructure plan.
U.S. POLITICS
newsbrig.com

Taking child tax credit payments might be a mistake — you have days to fix it

In just two weeks, many parents will receive their fourth advance child tax credit payment — with nearly 35 million households pocketing the last early payout. These payments, which amount to family stimulus checks, started in July to give families a little extra in their bank account to help buy groceries, cover household bills or pay down debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
utv44.com

IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville doesn’t like what President Biden is trying to do with your money. The administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to monitor every transaction you make of $600 or more, that’s a big change from the current 10,000 threshold. Tuberville is trying...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy