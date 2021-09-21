CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Down 50% From Its High, Is Zoom Stock a Smart Buy?

By Trevor Jennewine
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
  • Research company Gartner believes more work will take place remotely after the pandemic.
  • Zoom currently holds a 50% market share in the videoconferencing space.
  • On a relative basis, this stock is cheaper today than it has ever been.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is a great example of the Gartner Hype Cycle in action. If you're unfamiliar with the Hype Cycle, it depicts the perceived value of a new technology or trend over time. Generally speaking, expectations tend to be too high at first, then too low, before finding common ground somewhere in the middle.

Last year, the pandemic sent Zoom stock soaring 765% as it reached an all-time high of about $589 per share in Oct. 2020. Since then, the stock has crashed back to earth, falling over 50% from that peak. And while I certainly can't say Zoom is done falling, I still think it's smart to buy a few shares at the current price.

Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWeW6_0c3QHnWp00
Image source: Getty Images.

More than a pandemic stock

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have become familiar with Zoom Meetings, the cornerstone of Zoom's communications platform. This videoconferencing application allows users to engage and collaborate remotely, and it has played a critical role in connecting socially-distanced friends, families, students, and colleagues.

However, because COVID-19 put Zoom in the spotlight, supercharging its financial performance and stock price, many investors have labeled Zoom as a "pandemic stock." That description implies the company will be less relevant once the pandemic is behind us, but I disagree.

According to research company Gartner, 48% of employees will work remotely at least part of the time after COVID-19, while just 30% worked remotely prior to the pandemic. Likewise, just 25% of enterprise meetings will take place in person by 2024, down from 60% in the past. In both cases, this suggests a lasting change in the workplace which Zoom is well positioned to benefit from.

Robust product portfolio

While Zoom Meetings remains its cornerstone product, the company now offers a robust portfolio of communications solutions. For instance, Zoom Rooms is a software-based conference room system designed to transform corporate offices into collaboration suites, creating a space where remote meetings can take place.

Likewise, Zoom Phone is a cloud phone system designed to eliminate costly onsite telecom hardware. This virtual system also allows clients to make and receive calls from a variety of devices (i.e. computers, smartphones, desk phones), meaning it's more convenient and less expensive than traditional telecom options.

Collectively, these products make Zoom more than a videoconferencing company. Instead, Zoom offers a video-first unified communications platform as a service (UCaaS). And according to Nextiva, the UCaaS market will reach $141 billion by 2025. That puts Zoom in front of a massive market opportunity.

To bolster its offerings further, the company announced in July its intention to acquire cloud contact center specialist Five9 for $14.7 billion in an all-stock transaction. While this deal may fall apart as it has been met with criticism from certain analysts, I like Zoom's initiative here. The deal would expand the scope of its UCaaS platform, adding $24 billion to its addressable market. Yet if this deal does fall through, I don't think that would break Zoom's investment thesis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWqMG_0c3QHnWp00
Image source: Getty Images.

Solid competitive advantage

According to Okta's 2021 Business at Work report, Zoom is by far the most popular videoconferencing application on the market. The product surpassed Cisco's Webex in Feb. 2018 in terms of total customers, and it eclipsed Webex in March 2020 in terms of unique users.

In fact, as of June 2021, Zoom Meetings had captured 50% market share, according to TrustRadius, and it's actually the fifth-most popular enterprise application of any kind. That scale gives Zoom a significant advantage and reinforces the network effects that drive its business. In other words, Zoom is the most logical remote work solution for many enterprises, because it has a broader user base than any other product on the market.

Strong financial performance

One of Zoom's greatest strengths is its customer-centric culture. CEO Eric Yuan left his former employer -- which happens to be Cisco -- because customers weren't happy with Webex, and the company didn't give him the freedom to build a more modern product.

From day one, Yuan prioritized customer satisfaction, and it remains the first tenet of Zoom's growth strategy. That approach has translated into incredible financial results over the past two years.

During the most recent quarter, Zoom's top-line growth slowed significantly, rising just 54% over the prior-year period. This may have some investors worried, but I think the deceleration is a natural response to the hyper-growth the company achieved throughout the pandemic. Shareholders shouldn't expect Zoom to post triple-digit growth quarter after quarter, but that shouldn't be the reason you avoid the stock.

Currently, Zoom trades at 23 times sales. That means the stock is cheaper today than it has ever been (on a relative basis). And given Zoom's strong competitive position, massive market opportunity, and founder-led management team, I think it makes sense to buy a few shares of this growth stock right now.

Just remember, no one knows the future, so it doesn't make sense to buy your entire position at once. Instead, build a position over time through dollar-cost averaging.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score

After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Cheap Stock Could Be a Smart Buy Today

Lowe's doesn't get the credit it deserves, probably because a lot of attention goes to its larger rival. But it's a solid business that's making the right strategic moves to grow market share. Digital sales, which have surged over the past couple of years, are an especially bright spot. They...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Communications#Software#Stock Price#Zoom Video Communications#Gartner Hype Cycle#Zoom Meetings#Zoom Rooms#Nextiva#Five9#Business At Work#Webex#Trustradius
GOBankingRates

Most Successful Penny Stocks Ever

A penny stock is technically any stock trading for below $5 per share, although some actually trade for pennies per share. Penny stocks are generally shunned by mainstream investors as there is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

Intuitive set the standard in the robotic-assisted surgery market. No one has caught up. Illumina’s gene sequencing instruments are the benchmark for an area of medicine that is booming. Align Technology is fending off competition with its integration of technology into the orthodontic process. There are plenty of good reasons...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 IT Services Stocks to Buy From a Challenging Industry

NOW - Free Report) , EPAM Systems (. CDW - Free Report) are some of the stocks benefiting from this trend. Moreover, solid demand for advanced IT-service infrastructure solutions for remote working and digital healthcare has been a boon for these IT Service providers. Industry Description. The Zacks Computers –...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks for Retirees

Reliable revenue in any environment is a key component for stocks owned by retirees. Sustainable dividend growth is also critical. Not all "staples" have to be household consumables. Enterprises are repeat customers as well. Let's face it. The average 35-year-old's investment portfolio should look considerably different than the average 65-year-old's....
STOCKS
TheStreet

Lilly Stock Upgrades to Buy from Neutral After Shares Decline

Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Report shares rose Wednesday, after Citi upgraded the drug titan to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $265 from $210. The stock has dropped 12% over the past month, even including Wednesday’s 3% gain to $229. That...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Perfect Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter

These companies offer the right blend of growth and value for patient investors. If investors thought the coronavirus crash was historic, the bounce-back rally from the March 2020 bottom has been even more impressive. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double from its lows, and it's now gone 10 months without so much as a 5% downside correction. Patience is truly paying off for long-term investors.
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Watch While Pot Stocks Are Down

September has been an extremely volatile month for top marijuana stocks. Although this week started off promising with several days of gains for cannabis stocks today’s pullback has given it back. With bond yields rising a selloff in the market has hit the cannabis sector as well. For the past several days these gains have been because the house passed the SAFE Banking Act and will vote on the MORE Act this week.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Down 30% in 3 Months, Is It Time to Buy Pinterest Stock?

Monthly active user headwinds have spooked investors. With Pinterest's revenue soaring, does the stock's massive sell-off make sense?. The tech company's earnings are expected to skyrocket over the next five years. With the broader market selling off slightly in September after a sharp run higher in the first eight months...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Up 68% from Its IPO, Is Doximity Still Worth Buying?

Doximity's platform has seen strong adoption so far. Questions about how large the platform could grow with its current user base have been raised. Unless the company expands its potential user base, its valuation prices the company too high. In the business world, there's Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) LinkedIn, and in the...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why This Robinhood Stock Is a Smart Buy Right Now

Its popularity on Robinhood is not the only attribute driving Apple's stock price. Apple as a company is benefiting from both internal execution and external tailwinds. The company is still able to deliver substantial profit increases despite its massive size. Amid the release of a new iPhone and its Series...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy