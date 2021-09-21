Basu R. Lamichhane, Ph.D.

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleI am an experimental AMO physicist with research experience in charge particle spectroscopy, cold atoms, scientific data acquiziation and analysis, experimental designs, Ultra High vacuum systems. I came to the United States in 2012 and received a Ph.D. (Physics) in 2018 from Missouri University of Science and Technology. My Ph.D. research project was to study the few-body dynamics of the atomic scattering processes in proton-molecule collisions. After completing my doctoral degree, I worked as a post-doctoral fellow/Research Assistant Professor at Temple University’s Physics Department for two years. I worked on the project “Heavy Unseen Neutrinos by Total Energy-momentum Reconstruction (HUNTER)”, which is a sensitive search for sterile neutrinos, particles needed to provide a solution to the galactic dark matter problem. I was then appointed as a visiting faculty of physics at Grand Valley State University in 2020 and finally in the fall of 2021, I came to Earlham College as a visiting assistant professor of physics and astronomy. I always admire the role played by numerous teachers in my life, and I am enthusiastic about teaching as well as research in physics.

