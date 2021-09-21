CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Macron inaugurates Morozov art collection exhibit in Paris

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCW9c_0c3QEmT300
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the exhibition 'The Morozov Collection, Icons of Modern Art' at Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, September 21, 2021. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday inaugurated the opening at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris of the exhibition devoted to the art collection built by Russian industrialist brothers Ivan and Mikhail Morozov at the turn of the 20th century.

Macron was accompanied by his wife Brigitte and Bernard Arnault, the French luxury tycoon and owner of the Fondation, who helped cut through bureaucratic and diplomatic red tape to make the show a reality.

The exhibition brings together 200 masterpieces from prominent French artists such as Monet, Renoir and Van Gogh alongside Russian masters including Malevich or Korovin, all on loan from museums in Russia.

It marks a further step in the "Trianon Dialogue", an initiative to strengthen ties between French and Russian civil society, notably through cultural cooperation that was launched in 2017 by Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Elysee palace said in a statement.

It is the Fondation's second show of major Russian art collectors, coming after the Sergei Shchukin Collection exhibition in 2016, which attracted 1.3 million visitors.

It is first time the collection has traveled outside of Russia since its creation thanks to the partnership of the Fondation with the State Hermitage Museum in Saint-Petersburg, the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow and the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow.

Like the Shchukin collection, most of the Morozov brothers' artworks were nationalized after the 1917 revolution, then absorbed primarily into the collections of Russian museums.

The exhibition runs from Sept. 22, 2021 to Feb. 22, 2022.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
perfumerflavorist.com

Diptyque Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Fragrance Exhibit in Paris

Diptyque is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the Voyages Immobiles exhibition at La Poste du Lovre in Paris, an event featuring artists and perfumers depicting the concept of travel through interpreting Diptyque designations. The exhibit, curated by Jérôme Sans, is described as “a journey marked by fragrance, from France to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

France to reduce visas for North Africans in migration spat

France will reduce the number of visas issued to people in North Africa because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France.The move announced Tuesday comes amid pressure from far-right politicians on centrist President Emmanuel Macron to implement tougher immigration rules and creates new tensions between France and its North African neighbors. Morocco s foreign minister slammed the decision as “unjustified.”Starting in a few weeks, the French government plans to slash the number of visas given to Algerians and Moroccans by half, and to Tunisians by 30%, according to government officials.All three countries were part of...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bernard Arnault
Person
Renoir
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Monet
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair

French President Emmanuel Macron was hit at the shoulder Monday by an egg thrown at him by a man during a visit to an international food trade fair in the French city of Lyon A video of the incident, widely shared on the social media, shows Macron walking through the crowd when an egg bounced off him without breaking. Two bodyguards can be seen immediately getting closer to the president to protect his shoulders.The video also shows a man being taken away from the scene by other bodyguards. Reporters at the scene heard Macron saying “If he has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Emmanuel Macron egged by protester shouting ‘vive la revolution’

Emmanuel Macron was struck by a small projectile – believed to be an egg – while surrounded by press and members of the public in Lyon. The object struck the French president on the side of the face before bouncing away during a visit to the Eurexpo convention centre. According to Lyon Mag, whose reporters filmed the incident, the young man who threw the object made a gesture of protest and shouted "vive la révolution". He can then be seen being placed in handcuffs by security services. Au #sirha2021, @EmmanuelMacron victime d'un jet d'oeuf. Le projectile a rebondi sur...
PROTESTS
crossroadstoday.com

Macron, Merkel meet in Paris on world’s crises, EU issues

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris Thursday to discuss international crises and European issues, days before elections that will determine who succeeds her after 16 years in office. Key topics include the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the fight against...
POLITICS
The Independent

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo aims to oust Emmanuel Macron in bid for French presidency

The socialist mayor of Paris has entered the race for the French presidency, aiming to oust Emmanuel Macron.Anne Hidalgo of the Socialist Party announced her bid to run on Sunday.The 62-year-old has centred her campaign on "overcoming class prejudice" and is the favourite to win her party's nomination.“The Republican model is disintegrating before our eyes,” she told supporters at the docks in Rouen, a city in Normandy about 75 miles northwest of the capital.“I want all children in France to have the same opportunities I had.”Ms Hidalgo joins a growing list of politicians challenging President Macron, who has not yet...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Fine Art#Paris#French#Russian
Reuters

"A crazy dream come true": Macron inaugurates the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday inaugurated a posthumous installation conceived by the late artist Christo that envelops Paris's Arc de Triomphe monument in 2,500 square metres of silvery blue, recyclable plastic wrapping. "This is the achievement of a 60-year-old dream, a crazy dream come...
EUROPE
The Independent

New Rijksmuseum exhibition showcases Renaissance portraits

As COVID-19 lockdowns ease and borders reopen, there is a gathering at Amsterdam s Rijksmuseum of people from around Europe depicted in more than 100 Renaissance portraits.The Dutch national museum's new exhibition “Remember Me,” covers the century 1470-1570 and features portraits from across the continent by masters including Albrecht Duerer, Hans Holbein and Titian that underscore humanity's enduring desire to be remembered.It also shows the lengths artists went to to portray people, their wealth, jobs, power and love for one another.While the exhibition has been in the works since before the global pandemic swept the world last year,...
MUSEUMS
kwbu.org

David and Art - "An American in Paris"

A jazz age dancer and singer will soon be in the company of famous French philosophers and novelists. One of the most famous sites in Paris is a Roman style temple called the Pantheon. When construction on it began in the mid-1700s it was intended to be a church. But, by the time it was finished, the French Revolution was going, so it was repurposed as a final resting place for French luminaries from the worlds of politics, science, and the arts.
SCIENCE
The Independent

France, Greece sign defense deal; Athens to buy 3 warships

France and Greece on Tuesday announced a major, multibillion-euro defense deal, including Athens’ decision to buy three French warships. French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a defense and security strategic partnership in a joint news conference in Paris “This partnership expresses our will to increase and intensify our cooperation... based on our mutual interests,” Macron said. Greece will purchase three French frigates to be build by Naval Group in Lorient, in western France, Macron said.The deal includes an option for the acquisition of a fourth frigate, Mitsotakis added. The announcement comes at a...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Reuters

France's Macron files complaint about jet-skiing photo - media

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife have filed a legal complaint after a Paris exhibition featured a photograph of him jet-skiing in a bathing suit while on holiday, French media reported on Monday. The exhibition "Presidents of the Republic on their holiday locations" was...
POLITICS
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
hbs.edu

Harvard Business School Announces New Pieces Added to the Public Art Exhibition Supported by the C. Ludens Ringnes Sculpture Collection

BOSTON—Four sculptures have been installed on Harvard Business School’s (HBS) campus in Boston as part of its ongoing contemporary sculpture program, which began in April 2016. A sculpture by Yinka Shonibare CBE RA is a new addition to the C. Ludens Ringnes Sculpture Collection, and a sculpture by Melvin Edwards and two works by Thaddeus Mosley are on loan to the School for the 2021-2022 exhibition. They join sculptures by Mary Frank, Jaume Plensa, John Safer, and Joel Shapiro in the School’s permanent collection.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

France: Man who threw egg at Macron in psychiatric treatment

A 19-year-old student who threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital after a medical exam, prosecutors said Tuesday.The egg hit Macron on the shoulder as he milled with a crowd at an international food fair in Lyon on Monday. It bounced off without breaking.The man was detained, and an investigation was opened for “assault on a person in a position of public authority," Lyon prosecutors said. He wasn't previously known to police.The student underwent a psychiatric evaluation which determined an "absence of discernment and need for hospitalization," the prosecutor's office said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy