If you missed the Shark Morning Show this morning, you missed the very last Morning Show with Sarah & A-Train. Aaron is moving on to the U. S. Post Office as a Rural Mail Carrier. I thought that I could actually read this on the air this morning, but I was wrong. Too much emotion. Too much love for the Train and our show. Lucky for you, however, you get to read what I would have said if I could have said it without blubbering like a Seahawk fan after that Superbowl where the Pats kicked there ass. I don't know what number that one was or what the score was, but you might.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO