The process of recording language, music, stories and many other aspects of our culture is nothing new and has been going on for millennia. For the vast majority for this time, recording has been done in an analog format or, in other words, physically represented where the media itself is, how you access its contents and is not easily transferred to another format. It has only been very recently, around the late 20th century, where digital media became the dominant source of media consumption. In this format, whatever content you are trying to access is much easier to transfer since the media is stored in code. The most common example of this is internet streaming services such as Spotify, Netflix and a variety of social media platforms for photo and video sharing.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO