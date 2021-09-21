CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Mount Mercy University Student Dies From COVID-19 Complications

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCT1M_0c3QDuJq00

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — COVID-19 complications are blamed for the death of a student at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. Mount Mercy President Todd Olson said on the school’s website that 21-year-old Ashley Hudson died Monday. The message said Hudson was an aspiring kindergarten teacher and had dreams of becoming a Mount Mercy graduate. Grief counseling services are available to students, faculty, and staff. There was a vigil for Hudson on campus Monday night. She had been hospitalized with COVID and fighting the virus for weeks.

Comments / 8

Brady Kunz
7d ago

vaccinated or not vaccinated. If they are vaccinated they don't report that. If not vaccinated they blow that up all over the report.

Reply
5
David Decker
7d ago

Person gets sick. Goes to hospital. Patient is given remdesivir, which causes kidney failure. Next the lungs start filling with liquid. Ooh hahaha. we will put u on ventilator and blow out your lungs. This is done by design. If the doctor does not comply with this murder he loses his job and licence. If he complies he gets a huge bonus via our taxes. This is downright murder.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Students Shelter In Place While Middle Schooler Damages Property

(Ames, IA) — Officials with the Ames School District say no injuries were reported, but the damage was done to school property Monday morning. Ames police were called to the middle school just after 8:30 a-m on a report that one student was breaking out windows on the school’s second floor. Classes were asked to shelter in place. The student was doing additional damage as officers arrived. The shelter in place order was lifted after police detained the student who was involved. A letter was sent to parents explaining what had happened.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Valley School District remains mask optional

(Corning) In his weekly report, Southwest Valley School District Superintendent Chris Fenster spoke about the uptick in COVID cases. Fenster said Southwest Valley School District is not immune to this, but they continue to navigate through this and will continue to protect their staff and students. The Return to Learn...
EDUCATION
Western Iowa Today

Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

(Sloan, AP) A 12-year-old Iowa boy has died after being run over during a homecoming parade accident. Woodbury County Deputy William Brooks says the boy fell off a float Friday in Sloan, Iowa, and was run over. The Westwood Community School District identified the victim as Kage McDonald. The Sioux City Journal reports that the boy was flown to a Sioux City hospital but died of injuries. People gathered Friday at the Westwood Community School football field to greave.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy