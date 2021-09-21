Mount Mercy University Student Dies From COVID-19 Complications
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — COVID-19 complications are blamed for the death of a student at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. Mount Mercy President Todd Olson said on the school’s website that 21-year-old Ashley Hudson died Monday. The message said Hudson was an aspiring kindergarten teacher and had dreams of becoming a Mount Mercy graduate. Grief counseling services are available to students, faculty, and staff. There was a vigil for Hudson on campus Monday night. She had been hospitalized with COVID and fighting the virus for weeks.
