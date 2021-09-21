Mount Mercy University Student Dies From COVID-19 Complications

(Ames, IA) — Officials with the Ames School District say no injuries were reported, but the damage was done to school property Monday morning. Ames police were called to the middle school just after 8:30 a-m on a report that one student was breaking out windows on the school’s second floor. Classes were asked to shelter in place. The student was doing additional damage as officers arrived. The shelter in place order was lifted after police detained the student who was involved. A letter was sent to parents explaining what had happened.

