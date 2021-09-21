TRINITY Available for Pre-order on Amazon Prime ~ Release on September 28
TRINITY Available for Pre-order on Amazon Prime ~ Release on September 28. From Skip Shea comes a bold and surreal tale of a man named Michael (Sean Carmichael) who accidentally bumps into Father Tom (David Graziano), the Catholic priest who sexually abused him years earlier as a child. Based on actual events in Shea’s life, Trinity, an arthouse horror film, is now available for DVD pre-order and will be available digitally to download or stream on Amazon Prime on September 28.horrornews.net
Comments / 0