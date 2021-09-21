Full Moon Brings Real-Life Kentucky and Indiana Ghost Stories Into the Light

The Hoosier state is known as the birthplace for a handful of pretty famous, or perhaps infamous, people - and you probably already know they are from Indiana. I can guarantee you, though, that there are a whole bunch of celebrities you DIDN'T know were born in our great state. How can I make such a bold statement? How can I guarantee that? Well, I've lived in Indiana my entire life (over four decades) and I was surprised, shocked even, to discover some of the people on the list below were born here. I've worked in radio for 25 years and part of my job is to know useless things like this, and all this time I did not know it - so I feel really comfortable saying that YOU did/do not know it either.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO