Pear & Bleu Cheese Crostini

Meet Cheese (chocolate and white) and Squirmy (white and chocolate). These two cuties are at the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter now, but are eagerly awaiting their new home. Having been in foster care most of their lives, they are well acclimated to many things. Cheese is more of a cuddle bug who enjoys cuddling and sleeping with her person while Squirmy is generally a more rambunctious playful boy. However, they are known to switch roles! While these kittens may seem like perfect for every home, they are a little special needs and will need a good vet relationship. You see, they are both blind and deaf to some degree. It doesn’t usually affect them much at all though. They also have a chronic congestion that should be monitored by the vet. These two siblings do love each other but are rather independent and can be adopted together or separate. They also have been featured on WAVE3 TV with Dawn Gee. They are altered, vaccinated, microchipped, and Felv/FIV tested negative. Interested in meeting these two, fill out an application on our website, http://www.nafcanimalshelter.org, under the Adoptable Pets tab.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO