Pear & Bleu Cheese Crostini

By Living with Amy.
Fox11online.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreheat oven to 400 and place the sliced baguette onto a sheet pan. Brush both sides with olive oil and sprinkle with a little kosher salt and bake for 5 to 8 minutes or until golden and toasted. Meanwhile, add the whipped cream cheese and crumbled blue cheese into a...

