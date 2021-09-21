CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kingwood Pops Orchestra hopes to delight with music of fall

By Community Reports
ourtribune.com
 9 days ago

The Kingwood Pops Orchestra (KPO) is planning a concert in hopes of bringing many of the delights of fall — from vibrant foliage to the excitement of football — to the community through music. KPO, a local nonprofit organization, has announced that its first concert of the fall season, “Autumn Leaves,” will be held Oct. 16, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The concert will be held at Woodridge Baptist Church, located at 5707 Kingwood Drive.

www.ourtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
primepublishers.com

HORSE Plans Fall Music Fest

WASHINGTON — HORSE (the Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines), celebrating its 40th year, will hold its second Fall Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at 43 Wilbur Rd. The rain date is Sunday, September 26. The afternoon will feature music and fun with the Red...
MUSIC
WKRC

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra kicks off film score concert series

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra kicks off a series of concerts over the weekend based on film scores. Saturday, it's Disney and Pixar's "Coco" at 2 p.m. In October, the Pops will perform "The Nightmare Before Christmas." And in December, it's "Return of the Jedi."
CINCINNATI, OH
northcountrynow.com

Live music at Fall Celebration

Ben, Alisha and Cathryn Todd perform at Brick & Mortar Music, Potsdam, Saturday, as part of the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Celebration. Photo courtesy of Allison Carney.
POTSDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Kpo#Woodridge Baptist Church
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra-Parkersburg popping cork on new concert season

PARKERSBURG — To celebrate the new symphony season and the excitement of having its return after such a long hiatus, the Board of Directors of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra-Parkersburg is inviting the community to join them at an Opening Champagne Reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at the Parkersburg Art Center.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Santa Barbara Independent

Music Academy of the West to Host London Symphony Orchestra Residency

Santa Barbara’s Music Academy of the West announced the latest chapter in its multiyear intercontinental partnership with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) as a key component of the organization’s upcoming 75th anniversary celebration. Alumni fellows in the Keston Music Academy Exchange (MAX) program will perform with the London Symphony Orchestra...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
inlander.com

FALL ARTS: Music Events

You might have guessed from the name that several members of this contemporary country crew hail from Virginia (Old Dominion is a state nickname), but you might not realize the guys in this band have written songs for some of modern country's biggest stars when they're not working on their own music. Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan are among the artists who've tackled songs by Old Dominion's members. You might hear a few dabbled between OD's own hits like "Break Up With Him" and "No Such Thing As A Broken Heart" as they provide a grand finale to Northern Quest's summer concert series. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, $59-$109, 7:30 pm. (DAN NAILEN)
SPOKANE, WA
bctv.org

Album Review: New Music and Big Pop – Another Michael

The Philadelphia indie trio combines somber songwriting with pleasant melodies to create an ethereal listen, but have some issues with getting the record going. The Content – Another Michael writes songs about very important life moments, but the singer makes them feel like the listener is the one experiencing them. A lot of the songs sound watery, like you’re looking out onto an oncoming storm, with melancholic and low-key vocals that sound like you’re having a private conversation with the band. These songs were recorded in a dream-like state. On New Music, the lead singer is singing about not having heard a song before and he makes it sound like one of the most important life events with a girl. While he’s singing about the girl, listeners can easily put themselves in his place.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Derrick

DeBence adds new musical delights

DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum. Attendees on the first three days of October will be given a free tour with recently reopened access to the second floor along with four new exhibits, according to Joseph Janidlo, the museum’s assistant executive director.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Democrat

Solano Symphony Orchestra music competition spotlights local youth talent

The Solano Symphony Orchestra announced the Young Artists Competition will return this fall. The competition will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Fairfield. Classically trained musicians between the ages of 12 and 21 years old, are encouraged to apply and compete in four categories: vocal,...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
tippnews.com

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra opens their third season with cosmic music, premieres

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Lowell Chamber Orchestra opens its third season this Saturday, September 25, with music inspired by the cosmos. The three works by Anna Clyne, Micah Roberts, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, all allude to a cosmic object. The program starts with “Hypernovae,” written...
LOWELL, MA
merrimackvalley.org

Brunch, Live Music, Fall Menus

Is it ok to start talking about fall yet? Pumpkin martinis? Three SHG Sunday Brunches? There’s so much going on that one email isn’t going to cover it! Not. Even. Close. Here is a super quick update. Please give us a follow on social media for more delicious details about your favorite Stones, as we are rollin’ in crunchy leaves and that crisp morning air! Aaah….!
NFL
Essence

11 Fall Festivals Worth Popping Out For

A new program from Hilton can put you center stage. Flower crown season has fallen by the wayside but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the music festival experience. This fall, music festivals are popping up in cities across the country, offering a return to in-person concerts from a safe distance.
THEATER & DANCE
Columbus Dispatch

How the Columbus Cultural Orchestra is trying to diversify classical music

As a music educator, Stephen Spottswood has noticed a troubling trend through the years. “I’ve been teaching inner-city students for 10 or 11 years,” said Spottswood, a 29-year-old native of Silver Spring, Maryland, who moved to Columbus in 2011 to attend Capital University. Trained as a violist and violinist, he currently teaches in Reynoldsburg City Schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
chimesnewspaper.com

CMA students and commercial music alumna unite to create “Banana Pop”

Filming for “Banana Pop” began on Sept. 3, a unique collaboration between commercial music alumna Ellery Sablan and cinema and media arts students. The music video reflects the sentiments of Sablan’s single about heartbreak and the longing to experience happiness again. With help from her director, junior cinema media arts...
MUSIC
DeSoto Times Today

Fall festival delights crowds with wildlife, crafts, food and music

Hernando’s Water Tower Festival welcomed throngs of people to the town’s historic court square on Saturday, September 25. The annual fall event hosted vendors featuring wild animals, food shaped candles, and lots of food. Donnah Turner, with the Hernando Chamber of Commerce, said on Saturday she had been organizing vendors...
HERNANDO, MS
Pioneer Press

Classical music review: Minnesota Orchestra season opener begins Vänskä farewell with Joshua Bell

The opening of Osmo Vänskä’s final season with the Minnesota Orchestra carried with it an echo of his first time conducting the ensemble back in 2000. That year, when he was a guest conductor, the orchestra’s celebrated Finnish music director teamed up with a young violin star by the name of Joshua Bell, playing the Violin Concerto in D-minor by Jean Sibelius.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Meet Dummy: The LA band fusing avant-garde music with guitar-pop

Does it still count as keeping it simple if the one thing you’re trying to achieve is actually pretty complicated? Dummy’s music suggests that, actually, it does not. The Los Angeles band’s mission statement could fit on a bumper sticker – fuse avant-garde musical elements with the building blocks of guitar-based pop music – but its Tilt-A-Whirl execution on their debut album bleeds beyond those borders into something maximalist and wonkily thrilling.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy