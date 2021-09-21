Kingwood Pops Orchestra hopes to delight with music of fall
The Kingwood Pops Orchestra (KPO) is planning a concert in hopes of bringing many of the delights of fall — from vibrant foliage to the excitement of football — to the community through music. KPO, a local nonprofit organization, has announced that its first concert of the fall season, “Autumn Leaves,” will be held Oct. 16, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The concert will be held at Woodridge Baptist Church, located at 5707 Kingwood Drive.www.ourtribune.com
