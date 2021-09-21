Kingwood Pops Orchestra hopes to delight with music of fall

The Philadelphia indie trio combines somber songwriting with pleasant melodies to create an ethereal listen, but have some issues with getting the record going. The Content – Another Michael writes songs about very important life moments, but the singer makes them feel like the listener is the one experiencing them. A lot of the songs sound watery, like you’re looking out onto an oncoming storm, with melancholic and low-key vocals that sound like you’re having a private conversation with the band. These songs were recorded in a dream-like state. On New Music, the lead singer is singing about not having heard a song before and he makes it sound like one of the most important life events with a girl. While he’s singing about the girl, listeners can easily put themselves in his place.

