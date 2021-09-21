CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Happening in Kelli’s Kitchen

thefallonpost.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a little bit of a tongue-in-cheek joke amongst those who work in the culinary industry about the contents of our fridges. Friends and family frequently imagine that chefs and cooks have fully stocked fridges. But much like a massage therapist who never gives a backrub to their partner or the farmer who prefers to eat Kentucky Fried Chicken, culinary professionals don’t often cook extravagant meals at home. When I was spending most waking hours working at a restaurant, Neil’s friends would often say that he was super lucky because they were sure that I was preparing the best meals at home while the truth of the matter was that we ate more quick-service and fast food during those years than at any other point in our lives. The grim reality is that when you spend your working hours (and a lot of them) cooking, you don’t really feel like cooking in your free time.

