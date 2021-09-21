CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate 6 opening on horizon

The Post and Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic flow and ease of access across the installation is about to change for many commuters around the Fort Gordon area. Access Control Point 6, or Gate 6, is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-October, according to Fort Gordon Garrison Commander Col. Shaw Pick. Located about one mile from Gate...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

