Gate 6 opening on horizon

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP 02-22) CITY OF FOLLY BEACH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES The City of Folly Beach ("City") is seeking proposals from qualified suppliers ("Supplier") to provide complete Information Technology services to support City operations. This includes hardware and software support, network support, procurement, long and short-term planning (virtual Chief Technology Officer), third party contract supervision as needed, 24/7 help desk support, FOIA search support, records retention, SLED cyber audit compliance, and other items as described herein. Proposal packets can be picked up at the City Administrator's Office, 2nd Floor, 21 Center Street or can be requested from Aaron Pope by phone at 843-276-5568 or email at apope@follybeach.gov. Questions may be emailed no later than Wednesday October 6, 2021, to Aaron Pope at apope@ follybeach.gov. Answers will be provided in an addendum to all who have emailed to request the packet by Friday, October 8, 2021. Please note there is no pre-bid meeting for this RFP. Two hard copies of the proposal must be submitted. The sealed proposal must be received by Robin Brooks, Accounts Payable no later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday October 12, 2021. Sealed proposals may be hand-delivered to the Robin Brooks at 21 Center Street, 2nd Floor, or mailed to P.O. Box 48, Folly Beach, SC 29439, Attn: Robin Brooks. Any proposals received after this date and time will be returned to the sender. All proposals must be signed by an official agent or representative of the company submitting the proposal. Proposals must be clearly labeled as RFP 02-22, Information Technology Services. The proposals will be opened at 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday October 12, 2021. All submitters are invited to be present or send a representative, but attendance is not required. Under the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act, all bids, excluding finances and pending legal actions, will become public information. The City of Folly Beach is an Equal Opportunity Employer AD# 1962684.

