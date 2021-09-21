High Desert Dirt - The Raven's Rant

If you’ve ever glanced over to see your cat’s tongue partially sticking out of his mouth, you might have wondered if there was something wrong with him. The truth is, some cats do stick their tongues out from time to time, and in most cases, this behavior is completely normal and nothing to worry about. In fact, the behavior has even been deemed the “blep” online, and there are countless photos of cats looking silly with their tongues partially out. So, why do cats blep? There are a few potential causes behind this behavior and your cat’s funny-looking, tongue-half-out appearance.

