Gardening

High Desert Dirt - The Raven's Rant

thefallonpost.org
 9 days ago

As a beginning gardener geraniums never were my thing. I suppose it took me some time to appreciate colors other than those I found on camo uniforms or flight suits. Going thru a box of old family items, I found many watercolor paintings and sketches my Great-Grandmother Lillian did of a bright, red geranium. I do not have many memories of her but am happy she seemed to admire geraniums. Also, happy to report I got over my everything green phase. These days I grow an abundance of geraniums.

