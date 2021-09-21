Authorities Search For Missing 17-Year-Old Swimmer North Of Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Authorities are searching for a teen who was last seen swimming near a beach north of Santa Cruz on Monday night. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Cash Ebright was body surfing near Laguna Creek Beach. Deputies, along with state parks officials, the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire searched the area Monday after he was reported missing, but he was not found.sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0